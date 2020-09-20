Arsenal can land one of their top targets on one condition

CalcioMercato via Teamtalk has claimed that Lyon will not stand in the way of Houssem Aouar if Arsenal makes an acceptable bid for the midfielder.

Aouar is Arsenal’s top midfield target this summer as they look to bolster their team ahead of the new season.

The Gunners have already landed Dani Ceballos on another season-long loan deal from Real Madrid, but they will probably sell Lucas Torreira and Aouar is a target for them so they are not left a man short in midfield.

Aouar, 22, is also prepared to move to the Premier League, but Arsenal has to pay Lyon’s asking price for him.

The report claims that the French side is already prepared for life without him and as soon as Arsenal pays their asking price, he will be theirs.

It even claims that they have already Identified AC Milan’s Lucas Paqueta as a replacement for him.

Arsenal also wants Thomas Partey, recent reports, however, seems to suggest that they have turned their attention towards Aouar.

The Gunners have landed Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes this summer, but their transfer business isn’t finished just yet.

They will probably sell some of their current team members before they sign more targets, but fans can expect more changes at the Emirates.