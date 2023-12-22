Arsenal can make a huge statement by winning at Anfield

Arsenal’s chance to turn the league on its head

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side will travel up to Anfield to face off against Liverpool in what could be a season defining game for the Gunners. In what has been a good season so far with only a few slip ups, Arsenal will face one of their hardest tasks this season yet, beating Liverpool in front of The Kop. Liverpool obviously have a great record at Anfield and have become very hard to beat at home, becoming some what of a place that teams fear to go and has been their fortress for a while now. In fact they have lost one home league game since April 2021.

It was in this fixture last year is when things started to go a bit down hill for Arteta and his Arsenal squad, after sitting at the top of the table for months, we started to drop points, get injuries and Manchester City began to catch up. With a lot of great recruitment this season, hopefully that makes a huge difference and a win is going to be hard, but if we manage to pull it off, it could leave us in a very good position and give us the confidence we need to make a title charge in the second half of the season.

This season there’s a lot more competition than the last and there’s already been some shock results around the Premier League and it feels like anyone could drop points at any time, the quality in the League looks to have risen a lot this season and although it’s great to see, it just makes it that little bit harder for us, with the likes of City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and even Spurs, anyone could win it at this point.

Liverpool haven’t lost at home all season but a few teams have managed to come away sharing the points, but Arsenal will be looking to be the first to win and if we can, I think it changes our whole season. Arsenal will need to beat at least 3 of the ‘top’ sides away from home if we want to be in with a chance of lifting the trophy at the end and beating Liverpool would make a huge statement.

I’m nervous for the game but I have this feeling in my gut that we can do it, if anyone can, I think we can, as I said it’s not an easy task, but with the quality in players we have and have brought in this season, I think we are more than capable of walking away with the 3 points and kickstarting the title chase.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

