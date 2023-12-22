Arsenal can make a huge statement by winning at Anfield

Arsenal’s chance to turn the league on its head
Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side will travel up to Anfield to face off against Liverpool in what could be a season defining game for the Gunners. In what has been a good season so far with only a few slip ups, Arsenal will face one of their hardest tasks this season yet, beating Liverpool in front of The Kop. Liverpool obviously have a great record at Anfield and have become very hard to beat at home, becoming some what of a place that teams fear to go and has been their fortress for a while now. In fact they have lost one home league game since April 2021.
It was in this fixture last year is when things started to go a bit down hill for Arteta and his Arsenal squad, after sitting at the top of the table for months, we started to drop points, get injuries and Manchester City began to catch up. With a lot of great recruitment this season, hopefully that makes a huge difference and a win is going to be hard, but if we manage to pull it off, it could leave us in a very good position and give us the confidence we need to make a title charge in the second half of the season.
This season there’s a lot more competition than the last and there’s already been some shock results around the Premier League and it feels like anyone could drop points at any time, the quality in the League looks to have risen a lot this season and although it’s great to see, it just makes it that little bit harder for us, with the likes of City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and even Spurs, anyone could win it at this point.
Liverpool haven’t lost at home all season but a few teams have managed to come away sharing the points, but Arsenal will be looking to be the first to win and if we can, I think it changes our whole season. Arsenal will need to beat at least 3 of the ‘top’ sides away from home if we want to be in with a chance of lifting the trophy at the end and beating Liverpool would make a huge statement.
I’m nervous for the game but I have this feeling in my gut that we can do it, if anyone can, I think we can, as I said it’s not an easy task, but with the quality in players we have and have brought in this season, I think we are more than capable of walking away with the 3 points and kickstarting the title chase.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
This game is massive, the gaffer knows it, and maybe no one knows it more than the Liverpool legend himself
We have dropped points when playing against Fulham, Spuds, Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa, so we must win at Anfield
Liverpool are also our closest EPL title rival, so we could damage their confidence if we defeat them at their own turf
Its remarkable how quick Liverpool has recovered from almost entirely changing its attack and midfield unit from that premier league and champions league winning team. Klopp is fulcrum of this Liverpool team and they wont fall easily as long as he is standing tall. It took Arsenal almost 20yrs to built a strong team. But this time we need to have that confidence that we are superior to them and there is nothing to fear about. Technically we are much better as a team but this game will be the game of mentality and we have to overcome that mental hurdle and show our courage. And there is every possibility that Aston villa might end up top of the league after first half of the season. But they had quite many lucky wins so dont think can sustain. And mancity despite 1 win in 6 game is still only 5 points behind and if Arsenal and Liverpool draw then will be only 3 points behind. Looks like nature wants mancity to win the league even if they themselves not at all interested.