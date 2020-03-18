Arsenal can make Barcelona pay a huge price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona is serious about making a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the next transfer window

The fact that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has just one season left on his deal after this campaign makes it advantageous for the Catalans if they manage to convince him to leave.

But Arsenal can also play hardball to a certain extent because there will be more than just Barcelona interested in signing Auba.

If Barcelona really wants Aubameyang then Arsenal should be demanding cash and a player in return, if not, then Inter can make an offer, otherwise, Aubamayeng can just stay and see his contract out, his goals are worth that much.

Arsenal should not just roll over in the face of Barcelona’s destabilising tactics.

If Arsenal decides to let him go, they can ask for any of these players in exchange, as well as some cash.

Philippe Coutinho

The former Liverpool man would come with a lot of creativity and even more importantly, Premier League experience.

He has struggled since he left England but he can become the perfect replacement for Mesut Ozil who should be leaving Arsenal soon.

Ousmane Dembele

Dembele has struggled with injuries this season but the Frenchman no doubt is one of the most talented players of his generation.

I believe that Mikel Arteta can bring the best out of the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Jean-Claire Todibo

Todibo is a centre back whom Barcelona beat lots of competition to sign in 2019. They have, however, loaned him out now as he struggled to break into their first team.

At the age of 20, he could be Arsenal’s other long term centre back alongside William Saliba.

Carles Alena

Carles Alena is already 22 and Barcelona has high hopes of the Spaniard becoming a top-class midfielder.

He has struggled to play for them so far and the Catalans could be about to let him go, he would be an amazing addition to our team.