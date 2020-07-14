Arsenal can now land La Liga target at a discount following relegation

Arsenal has received a boost in their bid to sign Marc Roca from Espanyol this summer, as the Spaniard’s relegation means that they could sell him for less than his release clause.

The Gunners have made the ball-winning midfielder a summer target as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his side ahead of next season.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been doing a good job since he became manager and he will be expecting the club to back him in the next transfer window so that he can build on the good work that he has started.

La Razon claims that he wants to sign Roca and that he plans to partner the 23-year-old with another La Liga star, Thomas Partey, in his midfield when next season comes around.

The midfielder has a release clause of 40 million Euros written into his current deal with the Spaniards, but their relegation would see them lower their asking price to around 20 million Euros, according to the report.

It also claims that Arsenal isn’t the only team looking to sign Roca with Real Madrid and Everton also targeting a move for him. However, the Gunners have shown the most serious interest in his signature.