Arsenal can now pay far less for their defensive target

Ousmane Diomande is one of the Sporting Club players who has caught the eye of Arsenal over the last few months.

The defender has been one of the finest young players in his position on the continent and has impressed Arsenal, along with several other clubs.

The Gunners are keen on bringing him to the club as they look to close the gap between them and Manchester City in England.

However, Diomande has been out of form for his club over the last few months and for most of 2024. This decline in form has reduced interest in his signature from several clubs, but Arsenal continues to monitor him closely.

Initially, Sporting was believed to insist on his release clause being paid, which stands at €60 million. However, a report on Sport Witness suggests they are now likely to accept a lower fee, acknowledging his lack of progress over the last few months.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diomande’s poor form gives us a chance to add him to our squad for a smaller fee, but it does not mean he will do well.

We need to sign players who are in fine form, but Diomande is still very young and at 20, the Ivorian has so much more development to do.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…