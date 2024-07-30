Arsenal can now rotate the defence every week, so who is good enough to give Saka and Odegaard a rest?

Even if Jakub Kiwior leaves Arsenal, they’ll have six elite defenders: Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, Oleksander Zinchenko, and William Saliba. Mikel Arteta, the Gunners’ head coach, will have the pleasure of deploying his strongest four-man defensive line. However, as we look forward to him doing so, there is a heated argument online about who his first-choice four defenders are.
Everyone has a favourite back four, with the most common being White, Saliba, Gabriel, and Calafiori. That said, don’t you think the debate over the preferred back four is tiresome and doesn’t help when questions like “How do you bench Jurrien Timber?” arise?
I believe the Gooners should comprehend that the team now has at least five quality defenders who can comfortably start any game, but surely all of them cannot start and Mikel Arteta will have to embrace squad rotation in nearly every single game, which will make every defender happy because they will each start numerous games.
We don’t need to label any defenders as starters or bench players; we have a terrific defence now, and we should appreciate that. Having a strong squad that can rotate is crucial as we aim to win a major title next season, aim for a strong start in the Premier League, and strive to excel in the restructured Champions League, which will feature big clashes from the outset; this is how big teams like Man City and Real Madrid thrive.
So now we truly have a great defensive choice for Arteta to choose from, and he must use them all.
Next question, who is he bringing in to give Saka and Odegaard a break that are just as talented? Nico Williams? M’Bappe? Eze? Thierry Henry? Osimhen? Watch this space!
Who do you think Arteta is going to choose?
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
More Stories / Latest News
I would like Nwaneri to get a chance. United have Kobbie Mainoo who didn’t get his start because ETH knew he’s THAT good, he got it because of Uniteds injury problems in the midfield. And now look at the kid when given a chance!
Mainoo was in tag hag plan right from pre season, it was injury that delayed his integration…. it’s not injury that gave United kobie
Ethan Nwaneri should be used in some matches to give Odegard some res.t I also believe Havertz can play the role well too. Havertz deputies twice for Odegard last season. As for Saka we need Viera to step up otherwise if Arsenal can get Viktor of Girona or Xavi Simon, I read Arteta likes the Viktor.
But I think we should look to the accademy players for Saka”s deputy if not Viera. A midfielder and a Striker should be what we are spending on next after Calafiori
I think Arsenal should get M. Merino and Fabian Ruiz for a combined 55m. Ruiz plays like Odegaor Merino and Eze. Then P. Neto and a clinical no. 9 . If Osimhen or Gyokeres joins, then Havertz can deputiz for Saka
Keep dreaming
Pls tell me where the money is coming from
” Even if Jakub Kiwior leaves Arsenal, they’ll have six elite defenders: Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, Oleksander Zinchenko, and William Saliba”
There are seven names on that list
We’ve already got four left-footed midfielders to rotate with them, i.e. Havertz, Vieira, Zinchenko and Nwaneri
If Merino comes, we will have more than enough of that player type
We have options for Saka’s position. If we can get Merino in permanently. Get Ruiz loan with obligation to buy. Get Gyokeres in. 2nd choice Osimhem for me. If we have departures & it’s pure profit,or not then look at RW. Important now midfield & attack.
How do you bring in players who are just as talented as Saka and Odegaard? You don’t.
I’m making this comment based on the available squad (or assuming we don’t sign any more players). I thought Martinelli did well on the right wing in our last game of the season. He is your Saka alternative as things stand. Vieira,Nelson and Jesus are the other options.
For Odegaard, we know that his role entails a lot of pressing. The player who comes close to replicating that is Havertz; we’ve seen Arteta using him there as recently our last pre-season game. Using Havertz on the right will probably require a good passer on the left,to replace Odegaard’s on ball quality- perhaps a new signing? Vieira? Nwaneri?