Arsenal can now rotate the defence every week, so who is good enough to give Saka and Odegaard a rest?

Even if Jakub Kiwior leaves Arsenal, they’ll have six elite defenders: Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, Oleksander Zinchenko, and William Saliba. Mikel Arteta, the Gunners’ head coach, will have the pleasure of deploying his strongest four-man defensive line. However, as we look forward to him doing so, there is a heated argument online about who his first-choice four defenders are.

Everyone has a favourite back four, with the most common being White, Saliba, Gabriel, and Calafiori. That said, don’t you think the debate over the preferred back four is tiresome and doesn’t help when questions like “How do you bench Jurrien Timber?” arise?

I believe the Gooners should comprehend that the team now has at least five quality defenders who can comfortably start any game, but surely all of them cannot start and Mikel Arteta will have to embrace squad rotation in nearly every single game, which will make every defender happy because they will each start numerous games.

We don’t need to label any defenders as starters or bench players; we have a terrific defence now, and we should appreciate that. Having a strong squad that can rotate is crucial as we aim to win a major title next season, aim for a strong start in the Premier League, and strive to excel in the restructured Champions League, which will feature big clashes from the outset; this is how big teams like Man City and Real Madrid thrive.

So now we truly have a great defensive choice for Arteta to choose from, and he must use them all.

Next question, who is he bringing in to give Saka and Odegaard a break that are just as talented? Nico Williams? M’Bappe? Eze? Thierry Henry? Osimhen? Watch this space!

Who do you think Arteta is going to choose?

