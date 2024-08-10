Arsenal can now sign high profile striker for just £30 million

Brentford is making a strong effort to offload Arsenal target Ivan Toney this summer to avoid losing him as a free agent at the end of the campaign.

The striker has been on the radar of several top clubs, but his long ban last year hindered his chances of securing a move.

The Bees are still committed to selling him and have made various concessions to facilitate the transfer.

Initially, they hoped to secure around £100 million from his sale a year ago, but his poor form in the second half of last season deterred potential buyers.

As a result, Brentford has been gradually lowering their asking price, and a report from The Times now claims they are willing to sell him for just £30 million.

This reduced fee is among the lowest for any top striker, which could prompt Arsenal to seriously consider purchasing him.

Mikel Arteta’s side has other targets in mind, but after missing out on Benjamin Sesko, they might view Toney as an attractive option, especially if Eddie Nketiah departs.

Toney offers us something different and more direct, but Mikel Arteta seems to have turned towards a different profile in recent weeks. Otherwise, the new asking price is fair.

