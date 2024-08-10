Arsenal can now sign high profile striker for just £30 million

Brentford is making a strong effort to offload Arsenal target Ivan Toney this summer to avoid losing him as a free agent at the end of the campaign.
The striker has been on the radar of several top clubs, but his long ban last year hindered his chances of securing a move.
The Bees are still committed to selling him and have made various concessions to facilitate the transfer.
Initially, they hoped to secure around £100 million from his sale a year ago, but his poor form in the second half of last season deterred potential buyers.
As a result, Brentford has been gradually lowering their asking price, and a report from The Times now claims they are willing to sell him for just £30 million.
This reduced fee is among the lowest for any top striker, which could prompt Arsenal to seriously consider purchasing him.
Mikel Arteta’s side has other targets in mind, but after missing out on Benjamin Sesko, they might view Toney as an attractive option, especially if Eddie Nketiah departs.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Toney offers us something different and more direct, but Mikel Arteta seems to have turned towards a different profile in recent weeks. Otherwise, the new asking price is fair.
Not an ideal choice, but it’s worth a think and a conversation for 30 million.
Definitely better than Nketiah, and better finisher than Jesus.
Another year with Jesus at striker will not drive us upwards.
We scored the most goals in club history, but it was not enough. Situational goals are worth their weight.
Given a choice between the two, I’d choose Toney over Jesus in a must score Situation to get points.
Sorry but I have little confidence in Jesus as a striker, his time with us has not changed that.
Brentford is really taking one on the chin here. No doubt gambling related questions have now become commonplace in interviews.
If true
Interesting. If true, then the same (transfer) market forces – perhaps given fresh impetus by gambling-related stories – are operating in the same way as they have done in Eddie’s case.
Possibly one in favour of Arsenal (should they pursue Toney) and one against Arsenal.
A guaranteed starter at Brentford, not necessarily so at Arsenal. Could he handle that? Would he become an unsettling influence if he was rotated in what appears to be a settled, unified squad? He’d definitely give a different attacking option but why has he been overlooked by a host of clubs that need a striker?