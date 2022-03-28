Arsenal can now sign Serie A star for 70m euros

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Lautaro Martinez with a new report claiming Inter Milan will sell him for the right price.

The Gunners have been chasing his signature for some time now and wanted to sign him in the last summer transfer window.

However, Inter had just sold Romelu Lukaku, so they didn’t want to lose another key player in the same window.

Martinez eventually had to stay put and has been their main attacker in this campaign, despite the arrival of Edin Dzeko.

Arsenal will return for a striker in the next transfer window and Martinez could now join them.

Calciomercato says while Inter wants to keep him, he is not one of the players they consider non-transferable, so he will be sold for the right price.

The report then claims an offer of around 70m euros would be enough to tempt them to sell.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinez would be a great striker to add to our squad, but it might be best to sign someone that has experience in scoring in the Premier League already.

This is because we need someone that will hit the ground running immediately they join the club, not someone who will need time to adjust to the pace of the league etc.