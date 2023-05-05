Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal can now sign their target for just over 10m euros

Vitoria Guimaraes’ Ibrahima Bamba has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time now as the Gunners prepare to add new men to their squad.

They scout several European leagues to find players that will fit into what they want to achieve.

Bamba has entered their radar and it now seems just a matter of time before they make their move.

Although the 21-year-old has a release clause worth around 30m euros, a report on Fussball Transfers reveals he will leave for much less than that.

It claims Arsenal is facing a serious challenge from Bundesliga clubs, but they are leading the race for his signature now.

Guimaraes also seems prepared to cash in on him and they will allow him to leave for around just 10m euros.

This is a fee Arsenal should easily afford and his present employers are probably hopeful the Premier League side will approach them for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bamba is still very young and could be a good backup player for us at the Emirates.

However, we probably need a player with experience in one of the top European leagues, knowing we will be back in the Champions League at the end of this season.

A happy Arteta enjoys great win over Chelsea – “We are still top with four games to go!”

More Stories / Latest News
I hope Ramsdale turns out to be as good as Arsenal Invincible Jens Lehmann
Arsenal Women need to “stay focused” 100%” on every game to make Champions League next season
“Arsenal is the club” Sought-after La Liga player wants Arsenal move

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

Posted by

Tags Ibrahima Bamba

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. 10m would be a snip for a player of his quality.A very good defensive midfielder in the mould of Partey.

    Reply

  2. I am eagarly awaiting the opportunity to air my views as well as making meaningd ful contributions here. I

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs