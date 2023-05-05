Arsenal can now sign their target for just over 10m euros

Vitoria Guimaraes’ Ibrahima Bamba has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time now as the Gunners prepare to add new men to their squad.

They scout several European leagues to find players that will fit into what they want to achieve.

Bamba has entered their radar and it now seems just a matter of time before they make their move.

Although the 21-year-old has a release clause worth around 30m euros, a report on Fussball Transfers reveals he will leave for much less than that.

It claims Arsenal is facing a serious challenge from Bundesliga clubs, but they are leading the race for his signature now.

Guimaraes also seems prepared to cash in on him and they will allow him to leave for around just 10m euros.

This is a fee Arsenal should easily afford and his present employers are probably hopeful the Premier League side will approach them for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bamba is still very young and could be a good backup player for us at the Emirates.

However, we probably need a player with experience in one of the top European leagues, knowing we will be back in the Champions League at the end of this season.

