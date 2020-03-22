Arsenal can pick one of three options available to sign Barcelona star

Barcelona set three courses of action for teams like Arsenal to sign Antoine Griezmann

Arsenal has been given hope in their bid to sign Antoine Griezmann next summer as Barcelona look to offload the Frenchman.

Griezmann, just like most of Barcelona’s new signings has struggled at the Camp Nou this season and the Catalans seem to be ready to offload him as quick as possible.

New reports claim that Arsenal is one of the teams that are interested in signing him.

The Gunners are looking to bring in new players in the summer and Griezmann can be their marquee signing.

Most clubs would consider the Frenchman too expensive to buy, but Barcelona is desperate to get him off their wage bill and the Spaniards have outlined three plans to get rid of him.

Ok Diario has published the three options, according to the Spanish website, Barcelona is prepared to sell the World Cup winner for £97 million.

If teams struggle to pay that fee, they are prepared to allow him to leave the Camp Nou on loan similar to the way Philippe Coutinho is in Germany. This is because they want to get him off their wage bill.

The final course of action that teams can take would be to sign him via a swap deal and that could favour Arsenal.

The Catalans want to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal could agree to swap the Gabon striker with the Frenchman.