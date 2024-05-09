Arsenal can set yet another record if they score at Old Trafford on Sunday

Arsenal are on the verge of making another record as they prepare for their clash with Manchester United this weekend. Arteta’s side is on the verge of breaking the record for the most Arsenal goals scored in any league campaign.

The North Londoners have matched their record for the highest number of goals in a single Premier League season (which they set last season), with 88 goals so far this campaign.

They struggled in front of goal in the first half of this season. However, after the winter break, the Gunners have transformed their poor record in front of goal and emerged as the most ruthless team in the league. They are now consistently scoring goals.

Despite their impressive form in front of goal, they are still keen on fulfilling their desire to sign a top striker in the summer, according to reports.

Their motivation likely stems from their desire to provide Mikel Arteta with a clear, reliable source of goals. So how did Arsenal end up finding their form in front of goal to be on the verge of setting a record?

The Arsenal technical bench’s ability to develop a fluid and dynamic style of play allows the team to create numerous scoring opportunities that they’ve found a way to capitalize on. It is also worth commending the Gunners’ proficiency in set pieces; they’re threatening from corners, with 16 goals from them. Their ability to score early in matches has also been critical in setting the tone for games and allowing them to score more.

So Arsenal’s upcoming match is against Manchester United at Old Trafford, a venue where they have struggled in the past. Out of their last 16 Premier League visits to Old Trafford, Arsenal have only managed to win once, with five draws and 10 losses. Although we are eagerly anticipating the Gunners to make history by improving their poor Old Trafford form, it will be a truly remarkable moment when they score at least one goal to set a new record. This record would solidify their place in history as the Arsenal team with the highest number of goals in a single Premier League campaign.

Do we really need to bring in a new striker?

