Arsenal can set yet another record if they score at Old Trafford on Sunday

Arsenal are on the verge of making another record as they prepare for their clash with Manchester United this weekend. Arteta’s side is on the verge of breaking the record for the most Arsenal goals scored in any league campaign.
The North Londoners have matched their record for the highest number of goals in a single Premier League season (which they set last season), with 88 goals so far this campaign.
They struggled in front of goal in the first half of this season. However, after the winter break, the Gunners have transformed their poor record in front of goal and emerged as the most ruthless team in the league. They are now consistently scoring goals.
Despite their impressive form in front of goal, they are still keen on fulfilling their desire to sign a top striker in the summer, according to reports.
Their motivation likely stems from their desire to provide Mikel Arteta with a clear, reliable source of goals. So how did Arsenal end up finding their form in front of goal to be on the verge of setting a record?
The Arsenal technical bench’s ability to develop a fluid and dynamic style of play allows the team to create numerous scoring opportunities that they’ve found a way to capitalize on. It is also worth commending the Gunners’ proficiency in set pieces; they’re threatening from corners, with 16 goals from them. Their ability to score early in matches has also been critical in setting the tone for games and allowing them to score more.
So Arsenal’s upcoming match is against Manchester United at Old Trafford, a venue where they have struggled in the past. Out of their last 16 Premier League visits to Old Trafford, Arsenal have only managed to win once, with five draws and 10 losses. Although we are eagerly anticipating the Gunners to make history by improving their poor Old Trafford form, it will be a truly remarkable moment when they score at least one goal to set a new record. This record would solidify their place in history as the Arsenal team with the highest number of goals in a single Premier League campaign.
Do we really need to bring in a new striker?
Darren N
ADMIN COMMENT
Our goal tally has increased a lot since Havertz did hold-up play and won aerial duels for us in the CF position
If we have a more physically-dominant CF like Zirkzee or Vlahovic next season, he’d likely create more chances for our wingers and AMs
I have my doubts on how bringing other prolific goal scorer will result in more chances for our wingers and AMs. It has not worked out for City if we are honest, Haaland is a machine no doubt but City’s highest goal scoring season didn’t have Haaland as a CF. I think City have struggled against the teams who have better defense with Haaland upfront. Haaland have surely broken all goalscoring records but City as a team are scoring less.
The new CF doesn’t have to prolific, but he must be very strong for the ground duels, highly-skilled and hardworking
Kane is a world-class finisher, but his inability to do constant high-press has partially made Bayern Muenchen trophy-less this season
so let me play that back to you – not prolific, strong in duels, highly skilled and hardworking
umm, we already have one of those
oh, and they are great on the high press too
and didn’t cost £100m
next…
Jesus’ hold-up play isn’t consistent and big CBs like Van Dijk could easily push him when he played with his back to goal
Havertz’s hold-up play is more consistent, but he still struggled sometimes when playing against huge CBs and he isn’t as skilled as Jesus
…£100m on Gyoreres down the drain, Havertz scores again…
How can money we have not spent, nor will spend, be said to be”down the drain”?
Of course if you are merely trotting out a childish chant, as seems possible, then go ahead.
But I prefer PROPER ADULT DEBATE!
Oh Jon you are soooo opinionated.
He was merely slightly changing a fan chant which is sung 20 times on every match day and I thought it appropriately funny.
I guess you didn’t join in chanting when you were a real Arsenal supporter? Did you castigate everyone singing nonsense?
If you want ADULT debate, it normally entails listening to others opinions before telling them that they are CHILDISH, eh?
a chant well known to all true Arsenal fans
it’s called a sense of humour, strange you of all people to not recognise one
I think we can beat United by playing how we played against them at the Emirates-essentially being compact in a mid block. All United teams of the past have beaten us even when out of form whenever we try to go all out in attack,which is naive. They are basically a counter attacking threat. By sitting deeper, and allowing them to have the ball in their defensive third,we eliminate their transitional threat. We can then choose the moments to press them,win the ball back and hit them on the counter. If we can get two or three first half goals like we did against Spurs,that would be great.
yep, a repeat of the system that has been so successful in the PL in 2024
no need for anything radical, play our own game
If the whole season went like the post-winter-break period did, Arsenal would be champions by now.
Whatever happens this season, let’s hope that this later-season form is taken into next. Bright times ahead! COYG.
Man Utd is our Bogey Team.No other Team has most against Arsenal than Manure. So we have to be at our Best they have a knack for getting points off Arsenal. No G.J upfront please. That is how we lost last Season and Bayern .I really want Martinez back as our Goal.As in he is the Best Goal Keeper in the World . Both Present Goal Keepers are error prone in all honesty. With Jorginho renewal I think we will only buy 1 Midfielder.