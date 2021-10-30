Arsenal can sign impressive Belgian Pro League star with a decent offer in January

Noa Lang is the latest attacking player linked with a move to Arsenal.

As the Dutchman continues to impress for Club Brugge, more clubs would look to sign him.

However, a chance has opened up for the Gunners to sign him with a new report claiming he would be available for sale in January at the right price.

The attacker is also attracting the attention of AC Milan from Italy and Voetbal24 gives a new update on his future.

The report says the ideal situation would be for him to leave Brugge in the summer especially if they make it to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

However, they could be forced to cash in on him in the winter transfer window if a decent offer arrives.

Arsenal needs attacking reinforcements and it might be smart for them to sign Lang in January.

The winter transfer window is hardly the best market to get good players, however, Lang could become too expensive to sign at the end of this season.

Another suitor could also beat the Gunners to his signature if they offer more money.

A January move would give him time to get a glimpse of how Arsenal’s system works and then we can expect him to shine next season after a solid preseason with the squad.