Arsenal can sign Ligue 1 midfielder for just £13million this summer

AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana is currently one of the most sought-after players in Europe, and Arsenal is among the clubs interested in signing him.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Fofana has been one of the finest midfielders in Ligue 1 and he clearly can thrive at a much bigger club.
If we are looking for a good midfielder that will not cost us much, then we need to try to sign him.

