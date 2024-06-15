Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal can sign Ligue 1 midfielder for just £13million this summer

AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana is currently one of the most sought-after players in Europe, and Arsenal is among the clubs interested in signing him.

The French midfielder has been in excellent form for the Ligue 1 club, drawing attention from several top teams across the continent.

Arsenal, according to L’Equipe, is monitoring Fofana closely as they plan a potential move for the talented midfielder.

As he prepares for Euro 2024 with the French national team, Arsenal is actively strategising their approach to secure his signature.

There’s been a boost for Arsenal in their pursuit, as a report from Alfredo Pedulla indicates that Fofana could be available for just 15 million euros, approximately £13 million.

Monaco is reportedly willing to sell him at this price to avoid losing him for free next summer when his contract expires in 2025.

Fofana has been one of the finest midfielders in Ligue 1 and he clearly can thrive at a much bigger club.

If we are looking for a good midfielder that will not cost us much, then we need to try to sign him.

