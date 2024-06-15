Arsenal can sign Ligue 1 midfielder for just £13million this summer

The French midfielder has been in excellent form for the Ligue 1 club, drawing attention from several top teams across the continent.

Arsenal, according to L’Equipe, is monitoring Fofana closely as they plan a potential move for the talented midfielder.

As he prepares for Euro 2024 with the French national team, Arsenal is actively strategising their approach to secure his signature.

There’s been a boost for Arsenal in their pursuit, as a report from Alfredo Pedulla indicates that Fofana could be available for just 15 million euros, approximately £13 million.

Monaco is reportedly willing to sell him at this price to avoid losing him for free next summer when his contract expires in 2025.