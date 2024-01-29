Arsenal can sign their Barcelona target for free in the summer

Arsenal has been monitoring Sergi Roberto for a significant period, coinciding with Mikel Arteta’s tenure as their manager. Each summer, there have been speculations about the full-back leaving Barcelona, and Arsenal being linked with a potential move for him.

Despite the recurring rumours, Roberto typically renews his contract with the Catalan club, thereby ending Arsenal’s pursuit of his signature. However, with Roberto set to be a casualty of Xavi Hernandez’s decision to depart Barcelona at the end of the season, the situation has changed.

According to AS, Barcelona is expected to release the defender, making him a free agent. Arsenal, remaining open to the idea of bringing him to London, now has the opportunity to sign the experienced and successful player in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Roberto has won many trophies on the books of Barcelona and will be one of the most experienced free agents we can sign.

However, he is already 31 and can offer us very little value in the long term, so we have to sign someone younger now.

We have done so in the last few transfer windows and can see how our team has improved, no need to change that.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace by our BRAZILIAN EAGLE HUNTERS

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…