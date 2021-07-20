Arsenal can sign this World Cup winner if they can pay his salary

Darigol reported earlier in the year that Arsenal is preparing an offer for Antoine Griezmann as they look to add some top quality players to their squad this summer.

The Gunners remain in the market for the best players that they can get and they can still sign him.

Griezmann has struggled to justify why Barcelona activated his release clause to sign him from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

The Frenchman hasn’t been as impressive as he was at the Spanish capital club and he looks set to return there.

Todofichajes says Barcelona and Atletico Madrid is in talks to swap him with Saul Niguez.

The deal has, however, encountered some problems because Atleti needs Griezmann to reduce his salary before they can sign him.

The report says for Saul, there are no issues, but Griezmann isn’t willing to take a pay cut to his current deal that expires in 2023.

It remains unclear how much he currently makes at Barca, but this issue presents Arsenal with a chance to hijack the transfer and bring him to London.

He is one of the best attackers in the world and he can help make the Gunners a top-four club again, but can they pay his current wages?