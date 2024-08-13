Arsenal can still sign a new top striker before the transfer window closes

Arsenal was expected to sign a new striker this summer, but in recent weeks, it appears the Gunners may go through the season without adding a new frontman.

Benjamin Šeško was their primary target, but after he turned them down, the club has remained quiet on the striker front.

This transfer window has been one of the quietest for Arsenal in recent seasons, and fans are hoping for some late activity to bolster the squad.

However, with time running out, it’s unclear if they will be able to secure a top striker before the window closes.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal is still open to signing a new striker before the transfer deadline. The report suggests that if Mikel Arteta decides to offload Eddie Nketiah, who appears to be on the brink of leaving, the club could move to add a new forward to their attack.

Gabriel Jesus looked sharp in pre-season, but it might be fatal for us to rely on him and Kai Havertz for goals in this campaign, so signing a new frontman should be treated as a matter of necessity.

