Arsenal can still win every other game this season to win the title

Arsenal is in a position to win the Premier League title. With 74 points, they are presently four points ahead of Manchester City, who are in second place with 70 points.

Their eight-point lead has been cut to four points, and given the opposition they will face in the next weeks, they could lose even more ground. They are yet to face teams like Manchester City , Chelsea, Newcastle United and Brighton Hove Albion. All these teams are tough to beat and they could make the Gunners drop important points in the league.

To ensure that his club finishes at the top of the league, Mikel Arteta has been putting in a lot of effort. He has worked incredibly hard with his youthful team and is getting closer to capturing the league crown. Arsenal’s draws with Liverpool and West Ham ended their Premier League winning streak and dealt them a small setback in the quest for the title.

Despite playing some of the toughest teams in the league in their remaining games, Arsenal still has a chance to win the league title this season. They have demonstrated that they are the team to beat, thus they can still defeat these opponents; Arsenal has consistently defied expectations.

If they can defeat Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle United, they have a chance to win the English championship for the first time in nearly 20 years. Arsenal must do whatever it takes to finish their season in style given their current predicament. Arsenal will be the team in one of the top five leagues in Europe that I have faith can continue winning until the end of the year.

I fail to see why Mikel Arteta and his team can’t win every game left in the Premier League and claim the title of league champions. Believe that Arsenal can win the league because they have a fantastic team that has only known one thing this year: winning!

Come on You Gunners!

Sam P