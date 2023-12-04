Arsenal can still win the League despite Gabriel Jesus not scoring goals

Gabriel Jesus, so much more than a striker
Gabriel Jesus has had a somewhat rocky season, picking up a few injuries and stuff that’s seen him miss a few games for both club and country but when he has been fit enough to play, he’s performed incredible so far this season and looks to be one of our most dangerous threats when going forward. With the year almost over, Arsenal fans will be praying he manages to stay fit through this busy Christmas period and into the new year.
Jesus has not really stepped up when it’s come to scoring this season but he’s been a huge reason why Arsenal as a squad have been scoring so many goals and creating so many chances. Linking up incredibly well with both Bukayo Saka and his fellow compatriot Gabriel Martinelli and all three have looked like a dangerous force this season and seem to be able to read each other’s movements like it’s the back of their hand.
He’s been particularly impressive in The Champions League and has walked away from all 4 of our games probably our best player and has managed to score in every single Champions League game he has played this season. Walking away with a goal in our first match against PSV, then scored our only goal in our loss against RC Lens, then scored a goal and got an assist in our 2-1 win over Sevilla in Spain and then again with another goal and assist in our 6-0 demolishment of RC Lens.
He really feels like a big game player and someone who leads with experience. Although he is clearly scoring and assisting a lot of goals, he is so much more than that and I think this season has really brought out his best qualities, on and off the ball. He’s a true workhorse and never gives up, he has the ability to hold up play and line it forward for his team to have more open chances. He brings a sense of calmness and it’s like it spreads to everyone around him.
Newcastle and England legend Alan Shearer spoke on Jesus after the Wolves game and said this “He’s not a goal scorer, he never has been. When you look at his numbers, he brings more to Arsenal’s game than goals, he’s got one in nine this season. That will improve and that has to improve”.
“I’m not going to say they can’t win the league without having a 20-goal striker because City did it with Gundogan when he got 14 or 15 I think. Chelsea did it with Lampard when he had 14 or 15”.
And personally I have to agree with him, if he can stay fit I think he brings so much to this Arsenal squad that goes unnoticed and because he’s a striker everyone focussing on stats and numbers but it’s more what I see him doing off the ball than on the ball that really impresses me.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
I agree with Alan. The issue with Jesus is not about him not scoring,at least not for me. The issue has been his fitness. As long as he’s on the pitch,he’ll make others score. Take our goals against Wolves for instance.For the first goal,he holds off a defender,links up with Tomiyasu who squares it for Saka. That goal doesn’t happen without him. That move from him also takes away a defender,which creates more room for Saka to run into.For the second goal,his positioning in the box is perfect,which allows him to make that pass to Zinchenko who cuts back for Odegaard to slot it in. We saw what he does in the Champions League too for our first goal scored by Havertz.
There are no stats that can fully describe what he does- he’s arguably the best forward in the world at what he does. You just can’t judge him on goals scored alone.There was a time Liverpool was the best club in Europe. Instead of a typical striker,they had Firmino who is more of a facilitator,just like Jesus. Like Jesus,Firmino didn’t score lots of goals but he made Liverpool’s attack flourish.We just need to keep Jesus fit.
But at least he should be able to take chances when presented. Lacazette was also so good at hold up play and play making but he was eventually sacrificed for not scoring too many goals which is required for striker. If we want Jesus only for ball distribution and hold up play then better play him behind striker and bring new out and out central forward. We cannot make excuses of our weak points. We are leading by 2 points and still need to play Liverpool, Aston villa, west ham and brighton to conclude first half of the season. So until that Liverpool match I not consider ourselves as league leaders. We cannot always rely saka, Martinelli or odegard to score and its first responsibility of Jesus to score being in that position and I would expect at least 15 or more goals from him which doesn’t seems to easy as of now.
We are league leaders and hopefully it will also be that way on the last day of the season.
Scoring enough goals is a requirement for a striker; but, how many are enough when the team scores goals which it would not have without the extraordinary efforts of the striker?
He was the architect of our goals with his hold-up and link-up plays. He could also win a lot of free-kicks and penalties with his tricks
I’d prefer to have a hardworking CF like Jesus and Nketiah than a lethal one but old like CR7, Lewandowski and Kane
It’s nice to have a clinical finisher like those old legends in our front-line
But we’d need to sacrifice one of our wingers or CMs to do high-pressing if we play with CR7, Lewandowski or Kane, since they can’t do constant high-pressing anymore
My ideal CF would be a taller, stronger and more clinical CF with Jesus’ skills, but that kind of CF is extremely rare
Yes we can, it was our defending that collapse in the last campaign that ultimately lead to the big got away.
Absolutely, and another factor I believe was that Jesus was still not quite recovered mentally and perhaps even physically from his very serious injury.
I agree with you Daisy.
Although our chances of winning silverware this season would be enhanced if we signed a better C.F in January
G.Jesus is very effective on both flanks and a great cover for the C.F. There aren’t many options on the market as no team would want to lose an important player mid-season. That’s why I think we should try Toney, but if Brighton wants obscene money for him then let’s see off the season with what we have.
Can’t solely blame Jesus. We are the 6th highest scoring team in the league, and not long ago we were first. And yet our highest goal scorer is just 6 goals. This is because anyone from our team can score, so we are truly a team. I would hope for more goals from Gabriel/Saliba which was deadly from set pieces last season (Combined 5 goals)
He will start scoring again. But we have several people who can score goals including Jesus, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli, Odergaard
But in the summer we need to get a more prolific striker
You don’t need shoes to run but it certainly helps a lot.
You don’t need your main striker to score 20+ EPL goals a season but it certainly helps when trying to win the league.