Arsenal can still win the title despite not bringing in a new striker

Mikel Arteta and Edu have been told that Arsenal had the opportunity to have the league title favourites tag this season, but one choice changed that. Many expected the North Londoners to prioritise a move for a striker during this summer transfer window.

Initially, there were links to strikers such as Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko (who chose to stay at RB Leipzig), but as the summer progressed, transfer interest in a striker faded. Although there was speculation of a last-minute striker swoop, Arteta shot down those rumours last weekend, claiming he was satisfied with his attacking options.

However, former West Ham player Shaka Hislop has stated that Arsenal’s failure to buy a top striker this summer makes it more difficult for them to win the league. Yes, he predicts them to finally win the league, but he believes that by not acquiring a striker, they are relying on the Citizens not having the perfect squad, which he says is ageing, rather than having them having a “complete squad” to comfortably win the league.

“I have Arsenal winning this time around,” Hislop said on ESPN UK’s YouTube channel. “Manchester City’s time is coming in the sense that some of their star players are ageing and there hasn’t been a whole lot of movement in the transfer window.”

He added, “Arsenal have continued to improve, but my one caveat is that I don’t feel they’ve addressed their biggest need, which is for an out-and-out striker.

“Due to this, I’m saying Arsenal to win it with some hesitation, but it’s more due to Man City regressing.”

It is still unclear whether Arsenal would make an attacking push for a striker or a winger following the Mikel Merino transfer, but we must trust Edu and Mikel Arteta’s assessment of what the team requires.

There’s a lot of hope for what Havertz can offer Arsenal this season. If he maintains the superb form he showed in the Premier League run-in, as he hinted he may do by scoring and assisting against Wolves on PL Match Day 1, he could after all be the striker Hislop believes Arsenal require.

I’m not sure about you, but I believe Arsenal will push together to win the league, regardless of how strong City’s squad is or whether they sign an out-and-out striker or not. What are your thoughts?

Daniel O

