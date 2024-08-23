Arsenal can still win the title despite not bringing in a new striker

Mikel Arteta and Edu have been told that Arsenal had the opportunity to have the league title favourites tag this season, but one choice changed that. Many expected the North Londoners to prioritise a move for a striker during this summer transfer window.
Initially, there were links to strikers such as Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko (who chose to stay at RB Leipzig), but as the summer progressed, transfer interest in a striker faded. Although there was speculation of a last-minute striker swoop, Arteta shot down those rumours last weekend, claiming he was satisfied with his attacking options.
However, former West Ham player Shaka Hislop has stated that Arsenal’s failure to buy a top striker this summer makes it more difficult for them to win the league. Yes, he predicts them to finally win the league, but he believes that by not acquiring a striker, they are relying on the Citizens not having the perfect squad, which he says is ageing, rather than having them having a “complete squad” to comfortably win the league.
“I have Arsenal winning this time around,” Hislop said on ESPN UK’s YouTube channel. “Manchester City’s time is coming in the sense that some of their star players are ageing and there hasn’t been a whole lot of movement in the transfer window.”
He added, “Arsenal have continued to improve, but my one caveat is that I don’t feel they’ve addressed their biggest need, which is for an out-and-out striker.
“Due to this, I’m saying Arsenal to win it with some hesitation, but it’s more due to Man City regressing.”
It is still unclear whether Arsenal would make an attacking push for a striker or a winger following the Mikel Merino transfer, but we must trust Edu and Mikel Arteta’s assessment of what the team requires.
There’s a lot of hope for what Havertz can offer Arsenal this season. If he maintains the superb form he showed in the Premier League run-in, as he hinted he may do by scoring and assisting against Wolves on PL Match Day 1, he could after all be the striker Hislop believes Arsenal require.
I’m not sure about you, but I believe Arsenal will push together to win the league, regardless of how strong City’s squad is or whether they sign an out-and-out striker or not. What are your thoughts?
Daniel O
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Anything can still happen in the transfer market. History reckons that Arsenal have done some good signings, last days of the transfer market. So we”ll wait and see. And Edu & Rteta not get any striker this summer, I bet Havertz can only get better.His goals return last season wasn’t bad.
He has now gather enough Epl experience to deliver as good CF.
No worries ..
I think we need a striker (or, possibly, a winger) but I’m getting doubtful we’ll get one as the transfer clock is running down.
Unlike the view in the article, I don’t think Arsenal will win the title “regardless of how strong City’s squad is …”. That doesn’t make much sense to me.
Clearly the strength of City’s squad will be a factor – I don’t see how you can exclude it from any calculation. They have just re-signed Gundogan from Barcelona on a free transfer, for example. Now, that’s good business by Pep as Gundogan is still regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe and he was hugely influential at City before and they missed him last season.
Also, we don’t know for sure if Arsenal or City will bring in other players. Even if Arsenal don’t City may do so, and they do tend to move more quickly in the transfer market. We’ll have to wait and see but to suggest Arsenal can win the title regardless is a tad reckless in my opinion.
Yes, as long as most of Saka’s/ Odegaard’s long diagonal crosses meet Havertz’s and Merino’s heads
Aside from that, Jesus and Saliba mustn’t get injured
We can’t lose Saka either, because he’s our paciest inverted RW
Yes- We have enough fire power- Saka, Havertz, Martinelli, Trossard, Odegaard and others can score too