Arsenal can take advantage of Wolves financial woes to land target

Arsenal’s move for Pedro Neto could happen in January, even though clubs do not like to lose their key men at that stage of the season.

The Portuguese star has been on their radar for a long time and continues to deliver top performances for the Wolves.

This has been a very fine season for him as he seems to have gotten over his injury woes to become very important to his team.

Yesterday, we covered that the attacker would accept Arsenal’s offer because he wants to play for a big club, and there is a new update from his present club.

Football Insider claims while it is not their wish to lose one of their most important players, Wolves might be forced to sell Neto as early as the January transfer window because they are still not free from Financial Fair Play problems.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto is one of the finest wingers in England and is better than Reiss Nelson, which means we can sign him as a backup to the overused Bukayo Saka.

It is difficult to rest Saka nowadays because we do not have an alternative we can trust and the productive Neto can be the answer to that problem.

