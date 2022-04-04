“Arsenal can win the Premier League.” Reckons former Gunners striker

Former Arsenal striker, Eduardo da Silva, is convinced Arsenal is making progress under Mikel Arteta, and they will win the Premier League within half a decade.

The Gunners have been struggling since Arsene Wenger’s last season at the club, with Unai Emery unable to turn their fortunes around.

Mikel Arteta has now been tasked with rebuilding the club and the Spaniard seems to be making progress in that regard.

His team made a very poor start to this season, and they were even in the relegation zone at some point.

However, they are now looking to win a place in the top four before the campaign ends.

It is an achievable goal judging by their recent performances, and Eduardo believes they are on track to win another league title.

He said via Metro Sport: ‘I’m confident that Mikel Arteta – a fresh coach with new and exciting ideas – can replicate the success of 1998 and 2004 by turning this team into title winners in the next five years. I believe Arsenal can win the Premier League in the next five years.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has shown us enough to trust that he can revive our darling club, and now is the time to give him all the support.

His team is working hard and making sure they win as many points as possible, and that is a recipe for success.

If we make the top four in this campaign and bolster the squad in the summer, we can sustain a title challenge next season.