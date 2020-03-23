Arsenal cancel return to training indefinitely due to Coronavirus concerns

According to the Guardian, Arsenal have put a stop to training for their senior, academy and women’s teams indefinitely amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Arsenal were scheduled to return to training on Tuesday, with around 100 employees set to complete 14 days of self-isolation this evening.

The Gunners announced that boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for Covid-19 on March 12.

The Guardian report that Arsenal’s players have been given individual fitness plans and equipment to allow them to train from home.

As per the Guardian, Arsenal’s statement reiterated the United Kingdom’s message of ‘stay at home and save lives’.

The Guardian also claim that the club are communicating updates with players via WhatsApp.

The Guardian add that Arteta has kept in touch with Arsenal players and that injured members of the squad are continuing their rehabilitations via ‘streamed one-on-one sessions’ with the medical staff.

Ultimately the decision by the Premier League, EFL and FA to suspend football until the end of April at least is the right one.

Followers of the top-flight will remember that league games were set to go ahead before Arteta and Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi were diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

It’s quite alarming that this was English football’s initial stance on the growing epidemic.