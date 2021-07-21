Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal cancel trip to US after Covid-19 outbreak

Arsenal are no longer expected to travel to the USA this week to take part in the Florida Cup, after a small number of Coronavirus cases were discovered.

The Gunners were set to take on Italian champions Inter Milan on Monday, with the winner set to take on either Everton or Millionarios in the final, but we are no longer making an appearance.

This follows the Arsenal Under-23 side having had to cancel two of their friendly matches over the past week also, but it remains to be seen whether the outbreaks are linked in some way.

The club confirmed their withdrawal from the Florida Cup on their Twitter, with a full explanation on their website, although names of those positive tests have been kept private at this point.

Arsenal’s next scheduled friendly will now be against Chelsea on August 1, before taking on north London rivals Tottenham a week later, with the Premier League campaign starting just seven days on from that match.

  1. Drayton says:
    July 21, 2021 at 11:41 am

    There goes my chance to see us live for the first time! 🤦‍♂️ So disappointing. Time to fight for refunds.

    1. SueP says:
      July 21, 2021 at 12:25 pm

      That is really rotten luck

