Arsenal cannot afford a slow start to the 2025/26 season

Arsenal has been handed a tough start to the season following the release of the fixture list for the 2025 2026 Premier League campaign. With the Gunners once again aiming to end the term as champions of England, their early run of games presents one of the most demanding opening sequences possible.

They begin their season with an away fixture at Manchester United, a team widely considered one of their main rivals. This match not only represents a stern test on the pitch, but also offers an opportunity for Arsenal to make an early statement of intent.

Early fixtures will test Arsenal’s title credentials

Their second match sees them return to the Emirates Stadium for a game against newly promoted Leeds United, a side likely to be fighting for survival but still capable of causing problems. That is followed by another major test as Arsenal head to Anfield to take on the reigning champions Liverpool, a team that has consistently proven difficult to beat on home turf.

In the following three matches, the Gunners are set to face sides that qualified for European competition last season. Two of those clubs are involved in the Champions League, meaning Arsenal will face a sustained period of high-level opposition early in the campaign. It is a stretch of fixtures that could define their season before it has truly begun.

Fast start is essential to title hopes

Arsenal cannot afford to start slowly. Last season, they fell behind in the title race after a sluggish opening and were ultimately unable to recover, with Liverpool claiming the crown. A strong start this time would not only build momentum but also put psychological pressure on their rivals.

Setting the pace early can also boost team confidence and cohesion, which is vital across a long and competitive season. Conversely, if they drop too many points in these opening matches, they risk spending the rest of the campaign trying to catch up.

Arsenal have the quality to compete at the highest level, but they must demonstrate it from the very first kick of the new season.

The pressure is now on Mikel Arteta to deliver major silverware, and that pressure will only increase significantly if Arsenal fall away early on in their league campaign.