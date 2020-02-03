Opinion – Arsenal cannot rely on youngsters like William Saliba next season

Youngsters will not propel Arsenal to success, experienced proven talent does that.

If Mikel Arteta had underestimated the job at Arsenal when he was first made Arsenal’s manager, I guess he would have gotten a glimpse of the task ahead by now.

This Arsenal squad is not the best we have seen in many a year and I commend Arteta for the job he has done so far, but I don’t expect Arsenal to start competing with the top teams overnight.

The Gunners will no doubt make giant strides this season and I even believe that champions league qualification is still very achievable, albeit through the Europa League and not the Premier League.

However, Arsenal can undo all the hard work they put in this season if they recruit badly in the summer transfer window.

With the number of youngsters out on-loan right now, it is expected that the Gunners will want to play some of them next season.

I am not sure that is the way to go. Youngsters can start the season well, but over time it is the seasoned professionals who will have the legs to help the team achieve their goals.

The board has to invest in top professionals in every weak position next summer and still send the likes of Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe out on-loan to continue their development.

Obviously, some of the youngsters may do well, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka being classic examples but to think that you can scrimp and scrape in the transfer market because you have an abundance of young talent is simply misguided.

An article from Ime