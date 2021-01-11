“Arsenal cannot stop winning now” Mark Lawrenson predicts Arsenal vs Palace

Mark Lawrenson has predicted another win for Arsenal when they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League Thursday evening.

The Gunners are currently on a run of four consecutive wins in domestic competitions and they will be looking for a win that would help them get out of the bottom half of the league table.

Mikel Arteta’s team is currently 11th on the standings after 17 games.

Another win could take them out of the bottom half of the league table depending on the results of the three teams above them.

The Gunners are in fine form, and in their last game against Newcastle United in the FA Cup, they showed again that they were serious about not losing matches.

Lawrenson has been impressed by their winning run, and he thinks that they will win yet again when they face the Eagles.

He predicts that they will win the match by a 2-0 scoreline.

He writes on BBC: “Arsenal cannot stop winning now – they needed extra time to beat Newcastle in the FA Cup on Saturday but that is four wins in a row in all competitions.

“In contrast, Crystal Palace are not on a great run – their win over Sheffield United on 2 January is their only success in their past seven games.

“But, for many reasons, I don’t think they need to worry about being dragged into the relegation fight – chiefly their manager Roy Hodgson and their exciting front three.

“Lawro’s prediction: 2-0”