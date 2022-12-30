Arsenal cannot understand why they must pay so much for Mudryk

Arsenal has tabled an offer for Mykhailo Mudryk as they bid to add the attacker to their squad before the January transfer window opens.

The winger is one of the finest players in his position in European football now and will desperately want to play in a bigger league.

He has interest from several sides but seems to favour a move to Arsenal as the Gunners remain at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fine form and they must maintain it in the second half of the season if they want to win the title or finish inside the top four.

They are hopeful of striking a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk for Mudryk and will likely return with another offer for the winger.

However, a report on Sportanalytic reveals they remain baffled by why they have to pay as much as 100m euros for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk has been in fine form and seems to be a player who can deliver for us if we add him to our squad.

However, the winger is still a raw talent and hasn’t played in a top league before now, so it does not make sense to spend too much on him.

