Arsenal cannot unveil Tavares until 10th of July due to Covid protocols

Fabrizio Romano has revealed yesterday that Nuno Tavares will be Arsenal’s first signing of the summer, and the Gunners had agreed a deal with Benfica that means we will be paying €8m plus a possible further €2m in bonus payments in exchange for a 4 year contract plus an option of an extra year.

This was confirmed by Ojogo in Portugal, who published an exclusive this morning, saying: Benfica and Arsenal reached an agreement on Tuesday for the transfer of Nuno Tavares. The process is closed, with medical examinations and signatures on contracts still missing.

But it has also been revealed that the player will not be able to immediately travel to London for a medical and the final signatures on his contract as he has to follow Covid Protocols before anything can progress further.

This means that Tavares will have to take a negative Covid test in the next couple of days to allow him to fly to the UK at the weekend.

On arrival, the left-back with then have to go into isolation and if he has another negative test after 5 days in London then he will be free to go to London Colney for his medical and to meet his new clubmates.

If all of this goes to plan, we will finally have a new Arsenal player unveiled around the 10th of July, unless Arsenal decides to string it out a bit longer…