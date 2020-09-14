Arsenal can’t afford to slip up against the Hammers next week

Will it be derby delight number two for Arsenal? by Shenel Osman

Derby number two, in the space of one week, is fast approaching for our boys..

We will face off against West Ham on Saturday in an 8pm kick off at the Emirates. Having already seen us fight off Fulham in our first game of the season, our second game will bring just as many tests I am sure, especially as West Ham gave Newcastle as good as they got, despite losing 2-0 to the Magpies on Saturday evening.

They are a good team and even managed to save themselves from the drop last season. They have a good squad, are fresh, and know how to push Arsenal’s buttons at times and they have a class goalkeeper in the shape of ex Arsenal player Lukasz Fabianski in their ranks.

We did do the double over them last season though, winning 3-1 away in December, thanks to goals from Martinelli, Pepe and Aubameyang, and also beating them 1-0 at the Emirates in March, thanks to a goal from Lacazette and an assist from Ozil, in a game that was the last one to be played just before lockdown happened, so they could well be out for revenge and bragging rights.

Surely, we have the talent amongst our ranks and togetherness as we saw against Fulham, to be able to grind out a result in another derby. Doing so would put us in good stead going forward as let’s be honest, getting six points out of six is surely the aim and we have enough talent to be able to get it without any issues.

But as I keep saying, anything is possible, and if the team are not on it and they do not turn up, then it will be an even tougher test than it needs to be, and we cannot afford to be too complacent as one little mistake or under par performance and it will surely leave us without the three points.

Will it be another kind of comfortable three points for Arsenal on Saturday? Heres hoping hey Gooners..

Shenel