Arsenal can’t be complacent when Brighton come to town (Form Guide)

Arsenal came down to Earth with a bump on Monday when Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side destroyed us 3-0 in South London, but the fact remains that Mikel Arteta’s side have won 6 of their last 8 games and we must hope that last week’s debacle was just a blip in our race for the Top Four.

Also, Palace are on a great run of form so it was not really a complete surprise that we dropped points, but the manner of our defeat was quite disconcerting to say the least.

But now we are back at the Emirates and we need to get back on track, and we could hardly pick a better opponents that Brighton right now. The Seagulls have nothing to play for and are certainly reasonably safe from the relegation dogfight, but Graham Potter will be keen to start picking up points again after just one win in their last 10 games.

Let’s have a look at those results….

So, looking at that you would think that this afternoon should be a walk in the park for Arsenal, but with Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney and Tomiyasu all missing we may be a bit exposed at the back.

One other small worry is that Brighton are a bit of a bogey team for Arsenal, and in fact in our last 8 meetings Arsenal have only won twice, and we failed to beat them at the Amex in this season’s reverse fixture, with the game ending 0-0.

So don’t expect an easy game, but I am fully expecting Arsenal to bounce back and claim all three points…