Arsenal can’t be considered real Champions League contenders until we improve our away form

Beating PSG was great, however we cannot be deemed serious contenders till we repeat this against a similarly tough opponent away from home.

Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta, Manchester City and now Paris Saint-Germain, this is the list of our toughest fixtures so far and I’m glad to say that we’re still unbeaten in all competitions this campaign. The most recent one played was of course PSG, who we impressively saw off at the Emirates on Tuesday night. Goals from the in form Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka at the height of our dominance in the first half was enough to see us claim our first 3 points of the new UCL season.

After the win, pundits and fans alike have started to deem us contenders for the UCL title come the end of the campaign which is understandable given the form that the Parisians were in before the encounter. Before the game PSG were unbeaten in all competitions, scoring 21 goals while conceding only 5 in what has been a strong start to the season and start to life without Kylian Mbappé.

The win was impressive indeed, however before we cannot be placed as serious contenders alongside Man City and Real Madrid until we prove that we can get these sort of results against similarly difficult opponents away from home. There’s a reason why Champions League games away from home under the lights are a different gravy, the home support and massive occasion will get the home team playing at a 110%, which will require elite mentality, bravery and one hundred per cent concentration as well as good football to get a win especially at some of the toughest away grounds in Europe.

We already saw last season how we lost probably our two toughest away fixtures in the round of 16 and quarter finals against FC Porto and Bayern Munich respectively. Fine, we did eventually knock out Porto at our home ground,however the importance of getting those results away from home were plain to see when we crashed out of the competition due to a toothless performance against Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

Getting the job done away from home is what separates the best from the very best which is exactly what we’ll have to do consistently to be deemed title contenders, being labelled that now is premature and will be putting too much pressure on the boys which is something we wouldn’t want this early in the campaign.

We still have tough fixtures away from home this campaign against Inter Milan, Sporting CP and Girona. Let’s see how many points we can get from those games before we decide whether we’ll be genuine contenders or not, tll then how many points are we most likely going to win in those aforementioned games above?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

