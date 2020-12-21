Arsenal can’t defend and can’t attack – No more excuses for Arteta

There are zero excuses left for Arteta by Konstantin Mitov

Well lovely Arsenal people, we’re continuing our downfall at a rapid pace and I wonder when we will hit the brakes and turn our fortunes around and I just can’t see it under Arteta.

14 points in 14 games, 8 defeats so far. We’re near bottom in terms of scored goals, we very rarely score from open play, I mean it’s difficult to put any sort of defence for Arteta.

I was foolish enough to put the game on yesterday and what I was saw showed no encouragement at all. It was a flat first half deprived of ideas again. Then we went one down and I thought alright, let’s see what we are made of, let’s show some bite and desire to return the blow.



When was the last time we scored 2 goals in a league game? Sheffield maybe? Do our players look to you like they play for the manager? We’re in a very bad place, and I don’t see anger in them. I don’t see a fight. We’re a goal down, and we have nothing to lose, I’d like us to at least try. Throw the kitchen sink if we have to, just try to get something out of the game.

I just didn’t believe we had it in us to do something on Saturday, so I spared myself the second half. I just couldn’t do it, I didn’t believe we could be worse than 8th, but relegation is well on the cards.

There are a ton of issues at the club, and yes, the players aren’t good enough to get us back to where we once were, and they should take some responsibility, but how can we “back” Arteta?

Our style of play is non-existent. We can’t press, we can’t defend, we definitely can’t attack. Our midfield is one of, if not the worst, in the entire league bar Partey. It’s not like Arteta wasn’t given any money, there are no more excuses no matter how hard you like the guy.

The board said they will back him, but they said that about Emery 3 weeks before he got the sack, so I wouldn’t trust them. We can dwell on past mistakes all year long, but it won’t change anything.

We need to be honest with ourselves and admit a few things, starting with the fact we made a mistake with the managerial choice. Then we need to investigate who signed William, why we gave 350k to Aubameyang, the Ozil situation, why we didn’t cash in on Lacazette if he can’t get a start in front of Nketiah and so on.



We need a change, but we can’t change half the squad mid-season even though I won’t miss any of our players if they are gone, not one! We can change the manager and we should. In fact I’m 100% we will at some point this season, I just hope common sense strikes sooner.

We need something to be excited about. Something to give the fans and the players a smile back on their face. We can’t cheap out on the manager again. We need a solid name, that will cost top money, but will get the job done.

We need someone who will drop Willian and tell Xhaka to look for a new club. Someone who won’t be afraid to make a sub at half time to change the fortune of the game. We need an authority figure, that will command respect and be ruthless. Give em the hairdryer if he has to, just to see a reaction.



I have never been so depressed about football. Christmas is coming and I wish for 3 points (in one game, not in 10) and a new manager. The real question is when, not if.

