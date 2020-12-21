Arsenal can’t defend and can’t attack – No more excuses for Arteta

There are zero excuses left for Arteta by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, we’re continuing our downfall at a rapid pace and I wonder when we will hit the brakes and turn our fortunes around and I just can’t see it under Arteta.
14 points in 14 games, 8 defeats so far. We’re near bottom in terms of scored goals, we very rarely score from open play, I mean it’s difficult to put any sort of defence for Arteta.
I was foolish enough to put the game on yesterday and what I was saw showed no encouragement at all. It was a flat first half deprived of ideas again. Then we went one down and I thought alright, let’s see what we are made of, let’s show some bite and desire to return the blow.
When was the last time we scored 2 goals in a league game? Sheffield maybe? Do our players look to you like they play for the manager? We’re in a very bad place, and I don’t see anger in them. I don’t see a fight. We’re a goal down, and we have nothing to lose, I’d like us to at least try. Throw the kitchen sink if we have to, just try to get something out of the game.
I just didn’t believe we had it in us to do something on Saturday, so I spared myself the second half. I just couldn’t do it, I didn’t believe we could be worse than 8th, but relegation is well on the cards.
There are a ton of issues at the club, and yes, the players aren’t good enough to get us back to where we once were, and they should take some responsibility, but how can we “back” Arteta?
Our style of play is non-existent. We can’t press, we can’t defend, we definitely can’t attack. Our midfield is one of, if not the worst, in the entire league bar Partey. It’s not like Arteta wasn’t given any money, there are no more excuses no matter how hard you like the guy.
The board said they will back him, but they said that about Emery 3 weeks before he got the sack, so I wouldn’t trust them. We can dwell on past mistakes all year long, but it won’t change anything.
We need to be honest with ourselves and admit a few things, starting with the fact we made a mistake with the managerial choice. Then we need to investigate who signed William, why we gave 350k to Aubameyang, the Ozil situation, why we didn’t cash in on Lacazette if he can’t get a start in front of Nketiah and so on.
We need a change, but we can’t change half the squad mid-season even though I won’t miss any of our players if they are gone, not one! We can change the manager and we should. In fact I’m 100% we will at some point this season, I just hope common sense strikes sooner.
We need something to be excited about. Something to give the fans and the players a smile back on their face. We can’t cheap out on the manager again. We need a solid name, that will cost top money, but will get the job done.
We need someone who will drop Willian and tell Xhaka to look for a new club. Someone who won’t be afraid to make a sub at half time to change the fortune of the game. We need an authority figure, that will command respect and be ruthless. Give em the hairdryer if he has to, just to see a reaction.
I have never been so depressed about football. Christmas is coming and I wish for 3 points (in one game, not in 10) and a new manager. The real question is when, not if.
Konstantin
The team is slow- Period.
And we should forget about searching for one star player and spend a fortune only for them to be injured or flop.
Liecester, Everton, Southampton, wolves etc buy what you would call unknown average players and make them stars. Arsenal is no longer in the league of big boys that can bring in like 6 star rated player costing over 50m each at once. So why not use the little resources on cheaper, hungry players that can improve the team.
Teams that went down like Norwitch etc surely had one or two energetic players we could have bought.
You are correct. Even Liverpool got Robertson and Wijnaldum when their former teams got relegated.
There is good players even in bad teams. Even when transfer window closed domestic one was open, we could’ve got Cantwell and Beundia for cheap. Now they are both raising their profile again.
We could’ve got Welbeck for free, Doucore, delofeu from Watford. Hardworking players, that run and make up for quality they may lack.
Welbeck been playing better than Willian and Pepe combined since he went Brighton. He was free.
Arsenal buy stars and make them flops.
The more we buy the more deadwood we have. Then fans say we don’t have the right players and must get rid of deadwood. So we buy expensive new players and they become new deadwood and repeat the cycle
Omg…. I know this article, as well as all of the others, reflect where we are right now.. but I’ve never been so thoroughly depressed!!!
Someone suggested as the U23s have finished for Christmas (and are on a roll!!) let them come in and play all over the festive period 😄 And swap Arteta with Bould…. wait, Bould?? 😳🤣
I could see these results coming really early in the season and called it here.
But I think getting Martinelli is a bigplus. He can drag the whole team for the upcoming month or two if he starts regularly but only for a month or two, because the fixtures are what you would say is good on paper.
This guy is the next big thing in this club, you can see it in the way he dribbles. The only one that can create his own chances.
Play Saka, Auba and Niles along with Martinelli. It’s the best bet right now, with Ceballos and Partey behind.
For Konstantin
I have read many negative articles by you but fully understand the pain of being an AFC supporter which I can only share as the pain is getting worse and worse with each game I watch or listen to the commentary: like a cancer leading to a death (i.e. relegation) unless we nip it in the bud.
As per my previous comment to another article, I still reluctantly give MA till Jan to turn things around. He needs one more window not to buy new players but to shift out some of the deadwood and hope that we give youth a chance to start building again.
But if and a BIG IF (as the board loves MA) he does get the sack, I can only think of one person who can do the Arsenal job due to the scale of its problems and should have been given it when AW was relieved of his duty.
That is Rafa Benitez.
Over to all you lovely AFC supporting patients with wounds and withstanding pain as to what you think.
Arteta has the next three games to prove he should be kept on. Man City in the cup then Chelsea and Brighton
in the PL. In Jan send Ozil Mustafi Kolasinac and Socritis out on loan to free up cap space. Bring in two CAM with attitude.
I was watching the Everton game and my wife was looking at her phone and glancing up at the TV occasionally. She has no interest in football but during the second half she asked which goal we were trying to score in. When I told her she said why do they keep kicking it the wrong way? Sums up Arsenals style of play
I sense the genuine feelings of despair from a true Arsenal supporter and I wish I had the words to dispel your frustrations and convince you that better days lie ahead Konstantin.The reality is however telling me that we face a very difficult winter in more ways than one and that football might soon be a secondary problem for most of us.The absence of Partey has hit us hard and without his energy and ability in midfield, our struggles will continue I’m afraid.The fates are conspiring against us it seems with Holding the latest victim of back luck on Saturday.Be that as it may I think the time has come for our Manager to show real trust in our talented young players who are not culpable for our slump.To me three points is far more important than a secondary Cup competition and in choosing his team to play Man City A rteta should throw caution to the wind and play the youngsters who simply could not be worse than our overpaid experienced players.
Arsenal were 8th with 18 points after 13 matches when Emery was sacked. GD was -1.
Arsenal are currently 15th with 14 points after 14 matches. GD -6.
Yet a certain self proclaimed “realist” wants Arteta to stay.
#doublestandard
Yes double standard. Why sack Emery when fans can accept Arteta for worse? Favouritism?
Only the “realist” can answer the question 🤣
Arteta what are you doing? Do you want to press or low block? Can you pick a style and work on it? You are neither here nor there.
What are you training the players to play? They look confused. The fans are confused.
You have been here for a year and you still don’t have way of playing. What are you doing?
Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Mangalhaess, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun, maybe Willock , William Saliba and some notable upcoming stars from under-23 (Miguel Azeez, Cottrell ). Keep these players and appoint a new experienced .
I think the Aubameyang situation is similar to Ozil. People complain why he’s getting the money he is currently getting because not long ago, he was scoring a lot. Same with Ozil, he got the contract on the back of 18 G/A in 35 games. He’s only in a scapegoat because people choose to look in hindsight but they forget the sentiments of the club, or even their own sentiments at that time.
Relax, people. We’d likely draw or lose to Man City and Chelsea, but we’ll get much easier games after that
I bet Arsenal have been contacting some candidates to replace Arteta, but Arteta could survive if he can get through the January transfer
There are those who want Arteta to stay because of how he has treated Ozil, the Ozil haters majority want Arteta to stay,then those who like Ozil do not support Arteta based on Ozil as the main issue. The minority I and others we see it beyond Ozil the fact is Arteta is a nobody in football either as a former player or a coach ,majority of fans here know football than the so called ‘coach’.Arteta won’t make it at arsenal no matter the support he gets results over excuses any day!
I’m not even an Ozil fanboy but i know it was criminal to leave him out of our PL/EL squad. I don’t think he is the answer to most of the problems and I don’t think he should start most of our games either. But Ozil is a good choice to have on the bench to unlock the defense when the opposition are tired. He can even start in some of the games where we’re expected to dominate possession. He could’ve provide more cutting edge to the attack. Yes he wasn’t the player he used to be. 4 assist and 5 big chance created in 42 matches is nothing to be proud of but our current midfield couldn’t even create a single chance through the middle. It’s always hopeful cross from Tierney. We’re playing big Sam brand of football at the moment. And I’m sure that big Sam is better than Arteta when it comes to boring primitive non stop crossing football. At least he’s good at helping relegation threaten teams to stay afloat. ARTETA OUT! NOW!!!
Arteta seems out of his depth and it’s really hard to see what he’s trying to do. He was lauded for fixing a leaky defence but that praise has been retracted given how leaky we have been.
Many say Ozil is a luxury player and doesn’t track back. I feel this is a flawed view for we concede with sufficient numbers at the back. The Everton game for instance, that own goal plus Yerry Mina scoring whilst contested by Pepe. So what’s the point in killing creativity in the effort of bolstering the defence if the team still concedes with enough bodies facing the ball. The creative force has not been replaced, I feel this really is the missing link in our team. An example is Man U, pre and post Bruno. They had pretty much the same squad but Bruno came and he has showcased that he was the missing link. I am not advocating for Ozil for after AW, he had form and injury battles, but till we find an adequate replacement at least, I feel he should be given a run in.
His attack is in disarray. The team plays in a predictable U-shape, with the ball going from side to side, with our opposition have a lot of numbers facing the ball. We do not have anyone occupying pockets of space in between the opposition. We do not have someone to carry the ball, beat a man or two and create more space. Saka has been trying to do those things but the players around him haven’t responded in a manner that would make it effective. I guess that’s where Auoar or Buendía come in.
Sorry I disagree. The manager should be given a fair chance. He inherited this useless team from Arsene Wenger which was passed down to Unai Emery and than Arteta. We are in a rebuilding stage. As painful as it is we need to be patient.
This is the best article I’ve read in a very long. Arteta has minimum understanding of the game. The players are confused with his style of play, because even me I can’t really understand how the team is playing. It’s like a trial and error method. At this point, there’s no reason to keep Arteta as Manager
A manager’s job is to tell the players what is do on the pitch, not how to do it. Arteta is killing the team with his micromanagement. In Arteta we rust. OUT!!!