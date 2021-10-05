‘Arsenal can’t get in the mix’ – Pundit rules out our chances of signing target

Rio Ferdinand claims that Arsenal would not be able to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, despite insisting that he could leave next summer.

The England international appears to have fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad this season, with Bernardo Silva, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish all vying for similar roles in the team at present.

With question marks on his importance for the Citizens, Arsenal have been named as a club keen on his signature, with Mikel Arteta having coached him during his time at the Etihad also..

Rio Ferdinand insists that Sterling could well push for the exit door should his playing time still be limited to minor minutes, but rules out any hope of either Tottenham Hotsur or the Gunners landing the winger.

“I will say it now. If he continues like this, Raheem will not be there next season”, Rio told his FIVE YouTube channel. “He can’t sit on the bench, he is not that type of guy. He is a winner, he wants to win.

“Tottenham can’t get in the mix, Arsenal can’t get in the mix with a Sterling right now.”

The defender has his own opinion, but if we are talking about a move next summer then surely he cannot know what our situation will look like at that point.

I know it is an outside chance at the minute, but IF we was to continue to climb the table and somehow finish in the top four, then I don’t see why anyone should turn their nose up at us, especially if the owners will back us again next summer.

Patrick