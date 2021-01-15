‘Arsenal can’t get too carried away’ Redknapp warns “flat” Arsenal to stay focused

Jamie Redknapp says that Arsenal cannot afford to get carried away after they dropped points against Crystal Palace last night.

Arsenal had been on a run of four consecutive wins before that match. They beat the likes of Chelsea, Brighton and Newcastle United.

However, Palace managed to stop their winning run with a goalless draw at the Emirates.

Redknapp thinks that the Gunners have become a little over confident by their return to form.

Prior to beating Chelsea and embarking on that run of wins, they had been winless in eight consecutive league games.

Their return to form was welcomed, but it has been short-lived and Redknapp says they cannot afford to get carried away now.

He blasted the Gunners for being “flat” in the draw and even claimed that Alexandre Lacazette wasn’t as sharp as he has been in recent games.

He said via Mail Sport: ‘When a team sits back but they have got pace on the counter you need that first-goal and then the game gets open and you get more chances on the break. But Arsenal were flat.

‘You needed (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang to get on the ball to make something happen, (Alexandre) Lacazette wasn’t as sharp as recent weeks and the spark wasn’t there.

‘It felt very difficult with a lot of games going on, right now without the crowd it’s almost a bit monotonous. It feels like a training game.

‘(Arsenal) can’t get too carried away. They beat Newcastle, Brighton and West Brom and the Chelsea game was a derby and it was a big performance and a huge win for the manager. But it was a Chelsea performance devoid of any confidence.

‘At times like this you have to be honest and say it wasn’t good enough. The positive is (Thomas) Partey coming back, especially if he stays fit. But one of those days you’re not at your best and take the point.’

Arsenal’s next game is another tough home match against Newcastle United in the Premier League.