Arsenal can’t let Chelsea hijack our top January target once again

Chelsea is attempting to derail Arsenal’s January transfer ambitions once more. Arsenal were very active in trying to sign Mykhailo Mudryk last January, but Chelsea hijacked the deal due to their readiness to spend large. Arsenal now wants Ivan Toney in the winter, and reportedly Chelsea are keen to ruin the Gunners’ transfer ambitions once again. The Englishman will be in high demand, and the Bees are aware of this, which is why they have placed a £100 million price tag on his head.

Arsenal is debating whether or not to pay a high price for the 27-year-old. Chelsea are prepared to derail their pursuit of Toney by meeting Brentford’s asking price. According to Football London, the Blues are seriously considering making a high-value bid to Brentford for striker Ivan Toney during the January transfer window. Toney appears to be a major target for their need to add a proven striker to relieve the burden on their Senegalese summer signing, Nicolas Jackson.

With Chelsea’s intentions plain, Arsenal, if they are serious about acquiring Toney, will have no choice but to break the bank for that deal or risk missing out on their top winter transfer target for the second time.

Toney can be an excellent buy for whoever signs him, since he has been averaging 20 goals every season for Brentford. This year he was suspended from all football activity for eight months and is slated to return in January, which would be perfect timing for Arsenal’s title and Champions League battles.

I hope Arsenal don’t allow Chelsea to hijack the deal and find a way to win his signature, for Gooners sake.

Darren N

