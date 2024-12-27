Arsenal can’t lose when Jesus scores – We must play him as centre-forward every game

Since the 2017-18 season, if there’s a league campaign where it seems almost certain Manchester City aren’t winning the title, it’s this one.

After their loss to Aston Villa on Saturday night, Manchester City have now dropped as many as 24 points. They’re 12 points away from league leaders Liverpool who have played a game less. (we Arsenal are 6 points ahead of City)

Liverpool, who are ahead of our Gunners by 6 points but have played one game fewer, are the main threat our boys have in the title race. Chelsea (2 points ahead of us) may also pose a threat, but even they don’t believe they’re in the title race.

To win the league, Arsenal have been told two things need to happen:

1. They need to go on a long winning streak until May.

2. They need Liverpool to have a drop in form and bottle the title race like they’ve done before.

As Arsenal look to go on that winning run, it has emerged they need to take advantage of the winter transfer window and bring in some attacking reinforcements.

Besides the attacking reinforcements, the Gunners also now have a secret weapon that should see them flying high in the next few months.

Gooners will be hoping Gabriel Jesus can keep up his goal-scoring form. If the last two Arsenal matches tell us anything, Jesus is in fine form.

Last week, he scored a hat-trick in a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Crystal Palace. On Saturday, against the same Palace in a league clash, he grabbed a brace.

It has now been revealed that the Brazilian striker is currently on an incredible streak of scoring without losing a Premier League game. Whether for Arsenal or Manchester City, Jesus has never lost a PL game in which he’s scored.

Scoring in 61 PL games since signing for City in 2017, he hasn’t lost with either City or Arsenal when he scores. He’s on a run of 56 wins and five draws in those matches.

If Arsenal needed a lucky charm in their title race, then they certainly have that in Jesus. They just need him to sustain his goal-scoring prowess, and he could be their magic bullet in the title race.

Daniel O

