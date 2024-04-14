Arsenal can’t rely on their set-piece mastery against Aston Villa today

Arsenal return to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, hoping to keep their place in the Premier League title chase with a victory over a resurgent but recently weakened Aston Villa.

Manchester City went on top after a 5-1 win over Luton on Saturday evening. Gooners must pray that the Cityzens only went top temporarily and that by Sunday night, the Gunners’ll be back on top after brushing aside Aston Villa.

Arsenal’s ability to score via headers is one tactical approach that has helped them soar. Headers have accounted for 16 of their 75 league goals so far this season.

The Gunners will be hoping their threat from set pieces comes into play against Villa, but will it?

The Villans have only let in two goals from set pieces. In fact, one of Villa’s strengths is its ability to defend against aerial threats.

Arsenal have scored the most headed goals in the Premier League this season (16) while Aston Villa have conceded the fewest (2).#ARSAVL — Orbinho (@Orbinho) April 13, 2024

The Gunners may need to change their tactics and come up with new ways to beat this Unai Emery-led side.

Against Villa, this Arsenal team’s versatility and creativity in devising new attacking methods will be put to the test. Hope Arteta, with his tactical mastery, comes up with a way to outwit Unai Emery. After stealing three points from our Gunners at Villa Park, we need to teach them a valuable lesson in this return meeting.

On Sunday evening, the Arsenal forwards must bring their A-game and unleash their full potential; that’s the only way they’re picking up all three points.

