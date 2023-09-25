Arsenal can’t win any titles with Eddie Nketiah up front

I was ready to critique Gary Neville’s commentary from the Arsenal v Tottenham NLD. I have defended the pundit before, but some of his calls on Sunday were baffling.

As a former defender, he said he would be disappointed if he were penalised for the handball that gave us a spot kick.

Yet surely, we can’t have a sport where the ball doesn’t go into the net because of an outfield players hand?

He then implied that Spurs’ second equaliser was down to our players over celebrating.

Conceding seconds after we scored, it’s easy to be wise with hindsight.

Yet take a look at any win we routinely have in this fixture and you will see the celebrations were similar.

He then contradicted himself by saying he loved ‘Son’s passion’ when the Spurs skipper fought back tears after his 2nd goal.

Then though, the 48-year-old redeemed himself.

With his voice heard around the world to millions, he used his platform to identify someone who has been an issue for a while now.

A player who stays under the radar, protected by being supposedly young, even though he’s 24.

His incompetence explained by a lack of experience despite making his Prem debut 6 years ago.

Accusations from some that he lacks opportunities when the facts are he’s now played 137 times for the Gunners. More than enough time to prove he’s not good enough for this level.

No one can accuse my opinion being based on the disappointment of a 2-2 draw, I’ve been writing this for over a year.

That while Arteta smugly boasts he’s ‘ruthless every day‘, that’s simply not true. Our manager simply has favourites and I hate to say this (and it’s an article for another day) I think he’s lied at times this week; he’s been caught out with his contradictions.

How for example, does he look at Ramsdale’s body of work and drop him, but Eddie qualifies for 100 mins against our biggest rivals?

How does Reiss Nelson get picked over Smith Rowe?

I can’t be the only Gooner who saw the sub of Nelson for Jesus and gave up the prospect of us making another chance?

Both are on a reported 100,000 pound a week!

So, for 200,000 pound a week shouldn’t I, as a supporter, have more faith in those on that wage?

That’s the positive from this weekend. It was such a high-profile occasion with such a global audience that Sky Sport’s analysis now puts the spotlight on Eddie.

Neville and Alan Smith correctly highlighted that in the final 15 mins, we passed the ball sideways refusing to cross the ball into the middle because we didn’t have that natural striker.

They referenced a corner where Eddie lacked the desire to run to the far post, something a natural striker would have done.

Eddie’s meant to our fox in the box, old fashioned in the role that he does his work in the box.

I have argued that the position has evolved past what Eddie can do, most forwards now have to do more than just be good in the pen area.

There is a section of our fanbase who are positive for the sake of it, who think the definition of a supporter is that you can’t say when anything is wrong. That makes their viewpoint to me lack substance, because what’s the point of a conversation if you can’t be balanced?

You’re not hurting me by being positive for the sake of it, you’re only hurting the team you love by accepting mediocrity.

If Eddie and Reiss were not English and from the academy, you would question why they are happy to collect a wage knowing they are not good enough to play every week.

Is Eddie’s 4 or 5 Prem goals a year worth 100,000 pound a week?

Where else in that division would he start?

Compare the lack of questioning he gets to the abuse a Giroud or Walcott got, players who routinely played at CL level.

I have heard some question the atmosphere at the Emirates yesterday, not being able to put their finger on what the issue was.

I will tell you ….

Too many Gooners rock up being arrogant, not being humble, thinking we are better than we are, acting like these players have done something special.

So, when Spurs equalise suddenly, they get nervous and panic.

If this Derby helped snap some of my peers back into reality, then no harm has been done.

If this is the moment that many realise we won’t win a title with Eddie Nketiah up front, then it’s a worthwhile point.

Dan

