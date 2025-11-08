‘Arsenal can’t win every game’ Gunners tipped to slip up at Sunderland

Arsenal are set to face Sunderland in just a few hours, and their remarkable winning streak in the Premier League could be under serious threat. The Gunners have been in exceptional form, securing victory in each of their last ten matches across all competitions and keeping an impressive eight consecutive clean sheets. Their current run has showcased discipline, teamwork and consistency, as Mikel Arteta’s men continue to build confidence and momentum heading into the busy winter period.

Arsenal’s Impressive Run and the Sunderland Challenge

Arsenal’s recent performances have demonstrated a high level of control and resilience, both defensively and in attack. The players appear united in their determination to maintain this exceptional form and extend their streak beyond the upcoming fixture. However, the challenge awaiting them at the Stadium of Light should not be underestimated. Sunderland have proven to be a difficult opponent for many sides this season, performing well above expectations despite being newly promoted.

The Black Cats have combined organisation and energy to become one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Their home support and spirited approach make them a formidable obstacle, and Arsenal will need to remain fully focused to avoid a setback. While the Gunners certainly possess the quality to win, complacency could prove costly in such a competitive environment.

Redknapp’s Prediction and Premier League Uncertainty

Despite Arsenal’s excellent form, some remain cautious about the sustainability of their dominance. As quoted by Metro Sport, Harry Redknapp offered his assessment of the situation, saying: “Arsenal are cruising right now and they just don’t look like conceding. It doesn’t seem to matter who they pick at the back, they look so solid. Despite all that, I just have a sneaky suspicion that Sunderland get something from this game. Arsenal can’t win every game this season and it would be typical of the Premier League if Sunderland caused a bit of an upset.”

Redknapp’s comments reflect the unpredictable nature of English football, where momentum can shift quickly regardless of form. Arsenal will aim to prove him wrong by maintaining their focus and intensity. A win would not only extend their streak but also reinforce their credentials as genuine title contenders.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…