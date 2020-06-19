Arsenal can’t win if we can’t get the team sheet right

Is Arteta repeating his predecessor’s mistakes? by ThirdmanJW

For as many years as I care to remember, one of the most frustrating things about being an Arsenal fan is seeing the team sheet pre-kickoff. It’s such a deflating experience, and especially when you’ve been waiting over 3 months to see one!

Ask any fan, the team sheet is always the first port of call. It gives us a chance to debate, assess, and more often than not for Arsenal fans, complain about our prospects. It’s a real mood changer, and all before a ball has even been kicked.

It’s quite amazing how often our already slim chances of success suddenly plummet once the team sheet is released. As if the white flag is being raised! Time and time again, our team sheets consist of: Players in the wrong positions; players in shocking form, players that aren’t even suited to the system and/or the opponent, and players that have little or no ability.

Wenger was obviously the main culprit, but it’s been so annoying that the mistakes he made were then repeated by Emery, and now Arteta. I don’t want to be too hard on Emery, given what he inherited, and even less so with Arteta, as he hasn’t been here long and hasn’t made a single permanent signing yet. That said, it’s still very concerning.

Arteta clearly hasn’t got a lot to work with, so why make it harder for yourself? Auba is arguably the deadliest striker in the league, and yet he still cannot get a game up front in a rubbish team! Saka has been in unbelievable form, and I get the decision to bring Tierney in, but why put Saka on the right? Has he even played there before? Despite Pepe’s form slowly improving, he is once again an unused sub…why? Martinelli wasn’t used either! What did Arteta expect, when his two best outfield players (and by some distance), are out of position, and you have the likes of Mustafi, Bellerin, Xhaka, Guendouzi, and Willock all starting? Not to mention, the clown Luiz coming in from the bench.

I can only hope that Arteta already knew City away was a lost cause, and he’s saving everyone for the Brighton game. Although there will be serious questions if it’s another bizarre team sheet for that game as well. At least we already know that Luiz definitely will not play in that game. So that’s one positive already!

ThirdManJW