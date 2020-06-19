Arsenal can’t win if we can’t get the team sheet right

Is Arteta repeating his predecessor’s mistakes? by ThirdmanJW
For as many years as I care to remember, one of the most frustrating things about being an Arsenal fan is seeing the team sheet pre-kickoff. It’s such a deflating experience, and especially when you’ve been waiting over 3 months to see one!
Ask any fan, the team sheet is always the first port of call. It gives us a chance to debate, assess, and more often than not for Arsenal fans, complain about our prospects. It’s a real mood changer, and all before a ball has even been kicked.
It’s quite amazing how often our already slim chances of success suddenly plummet once the team sheet is released. As if the white flag is being raised! Time and time again, our team sheets consist of: Players in the wrong positions; players in shocking form, players that aren’t even suited to the system and/or the opponent, and players that have little or no ability.
Wenger was obviously the main culprit, but it’s been so annoying that the mistakes he made were then repeated by Emery, and now Arteta. I don’t want to be too hard on Emery, given what he inherited, and even less so with Arteta, as he hasn’t been here long and hasn’t made a single permanent signing yet. That said, it’s still very concerning.
Arteta clearly hasn’t got a lot to work with, so why make it harder for yourself? Auba is arguably the deadliest striker in the league, and yet he still cannot get a game up front in a rubbish team! Saka has been in unbelievable form, and I get the decision to bring Tierney in, but why put Saka on the right? Has he even played there before? Despite Pepe’s form slowly improving, he is once again an unused sub…why? Martinelli wasn’t used either! What did Arteta expect, when his two best outfield players (and by some distance), are out of position, and you have the likes of Mustafi, Bellerin, Xhaka, Guendouzi, and Willock all starting? Not to mention, the clown Luiz coming in from the bench.
I can only hope that Arteta already knew City away was a lost cause, and he’s saving everyone for the Brighton game. Although there will be serious questions if it’s another bizarre team sheet for that game as well. At least we already know that Luiz definitely will not play in that game. So that’s one positive already!
ThirdManJW
A fee things stood out for me in that city game.
1. Poor team selection
2. Lack of ruthlessness from the manager
3. Poor fitness
4.lack of strategy
No.1 this speaks for its self
No.2 as this article talks about. Why is auba not upfront. Why are poor players or players who are making mistakes getting chances. You don’t see this kind of thing from managers like mourinho and I firmly beleive if this continues in such a manner fingers will be pointed at arteta but the end if the season.
3. City looked alot sharper than we did. I would like to see arsenal go back to basics. Get fit so our players do not get injured and play some route 1 football. Auba is lightning quick and deadly play him up front and defend with 9 guys and let him run on to some balls. Maybe get the wingers involved a like but against teams like city let’s get a nice big red bus. If we can start picking up a point or so in games like this perfect. I saw some stats saying he have lost more games against the top 6 than any other team since 2016 I think it was.
4. See above. It’s all well and good learning new things after arteta. But mate. The basics are just not there. God knows what our teams game plan is. I just gave up like so many other arsenal games. We are crap.
Back to basics please arteta.
Unless there are reasons like injuries,fitness….we don’t know about I didn’t get the selection,I thought that with Tierney back Saka would play as left winger and Auba as a center forward?
It hasn’t taken long for Arsenal fans to slag off Arteta for his team selection but of course we know better than our professional Manager who works closely with these players on a daily basis.Apart from playing Sak a on the right wing, I would not criticise Arteta.Who can legislate for injuries for example to Xhaka and more importantly Mari.For the first 30 mins we did pretty well and had it not been for the interventions of Luis, who was the only fit centre back available on the bench we just might have escaped with a point from City.The absence of top quality at DM and CB is a heavy burden for a team Manager to bear.Fitness issues deprived us of Torreria and even Chambers for a DM who could have been allocated to shackle KDB and with Sokratis and Holding not available Arteta had limited resources available.As to the clamour to play Auba at CF, like Henry, he scores a lot of his goals through the lines on the left.He is not capable when it comes to holding the ball and linking up play for others and never will be.First game back after lockdown was always going to be difficult but as fans we should not overreact to a defeat from a top class side, a defeat which was always likely.
A lot to complain about, but may I remind you all that you guys are not in position to comment on team selection and tactics. The gaffer and his team has analyze, strategized, train and plan on different methods before each match day, it’s football and could go either way, the fact that things went south in some games doesn’t mean there the plan was wrong or give us liberty to put down those prematch effort.
I understand MA want a combative striker, that can break opposition attack from the front, disturb defense and hold up, lacca would have been the perfect guy for the job but unfortunately he already lost his confidence b4 MA arrived. AUBA is too lazy for that system.
As for Saka, I saw what the manager wanted him to do, he only did it once and can improve on it, (cutting in and making those across) .
I was only skeptical about Willock and I don’t seem to understand what all those manager see in him, I can only guess he is the next creative mf we have apart from Ozil. Probably the reason why everyone is frustrated at Ozil performance, as we don’t have any other, Pls tell d guy to step up or go so we can use his 18m get a better creative guy who will do the job
Not everyone was happy with the starting 11, but you’ve got to feel for Arteta… there’s only so much he can do… we’re not City! We don’t have world class players in every position, as well as a world class bench!! Bar 1 or 2, we’re pretty average!
Against Brighton, I hope we see Martinelli… one thing though, I don’t like Auba out wide….