Arsenal can’t win the title if we play Eddie Nketiah as our main striker

Despite spending nearly 200 million this summer (and I don’t think we are finished yet), Arsenal still haven’t solved an issue they first encountered In January …. a plan B if anything happens to Jesus.

Given that we had the resources to buy Havertz and potentially a keeper we don’t need, it’s criminal that we might be starting the season with Eddie Nketiah as our number one striker.

There was a poll on YouTube which asked -could the 24-year-old score more than 10 League goals- this campaign?

Over 80 per cent said yes, which shows we have some who think the definition of being a supporter is to say everything about your club is wonderful.

In reality, it’s unlikely that Eddie will score double figures in the Prem …. he’s only scored 14 period.

He played in 30 Prem fixtures last season and only scored 4 times.

Some Gooners will continue to defend his record, saying not all of those opportunities were starts.

Some of my peers think you are less of a fan if you acknowledge that Eddie is not good enough.

To others it sums up their sense of entitlement.

In my opinion, 131 games is enough chances to prove yourself. It’s enough time to gauge an opinion. Yet some still make excuses for the player.

He hasn’t started enough, etc.

Yet this is professional sport, it’s not a charity.

If a youngster is being scouted, you should act like that chance is your last, you shouldn’t expect another 100 tries.

If an actor goes to an audition, they treat that meeting like they might never be invited back.

The line between success and failure are small.

Sometimes timing is everything. Making your opportunity count as a failure to get noticed on your first try can be the difference maker.

Only in 2023 can a player play 131 games for Arsenal, and it be claimed he hasn’t had enough chances.

It’s been 6 years since Eddie made his debut so he can no longer hide behind youth.

Yet he still acts like he’s a competition winner, grateful to be involved instead of someone who believes he belongs on this stage.

His goalscoring record wouldn’t matter if he offered more than just being a goal poacher. Lots of forwards do so much more than just be a ‘fox in the box’.

For example, we can forgive Jesus for not being a natural finisher because he will go wide, come deep to collect the ball, hold up the ball, etc.

When Eddie came on in the title race, it was like we went down to 10 men because if the ball isn’t falling to him in the penalty area, he’s not involved in the game.

In many ways Eddie’s an old-fashioned striker who suits the sport from another era.

It’s worth noting that before his injury he had been dropped by Arteta for one League goal in 8 games. Again, that stat wouldn’t be so bad if he offered anything else.

When he was dropped for Trossard, our front three became more flexible.

With the Belgian as a false 9, he would swap positions with Martinelli, almost having a free role, harder to mark then someone who’s movement exists within the six-yard box.

Think back to Craven Cottage, when Trossard was allowed free reign to roam around the river Thames.

Given his form in preseason, as good as anyone else’s this summer, Jesus’s injury should be a way to get Trossard and Martinelli in the same line up.

This is where our manager lacks consistency in his ‘non negotiables’.

Some talent the Spaniard will wash his hands of, the moment he feels they don’t suit his ethos, others he gives countless chances to.

Two years ago, he trusted Eddie ahead of Aubameyang to fire us into the Champions League, this year from January – March he was our sole forward in a title race.

He failed both times.

We have the evidence that tells us he’s not good enough, so why expect anything different?

Would Eddie get in Man City’s 11?

Isn’t that the level we should be comparing ourselves too?

In fact, I don’t think Eddie starts for many clubs in the topflight?

For Tierney’s and Ramsdale’s futures to be in jeopardy but Eddie to be potentially starting next weekend, that just seems wrong.

To be Champions you have to be ruthless. Playing an Eddie Nketiah could cost us being Champions.

Dan

