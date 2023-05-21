Why Arsenal can’t win the title until they start winning the politics

Arsenal must win the politics of the game in England.

The game of football is both showbiz and political. It takes more than consistently playing well to win the Premier League in England or anywhere else. Its funny how the game was more excited at the prospect of a Newcastle or Manchester United title charge than Arsenal’s.

This was at a point where Arsenal was the most consistent team while Newcastle and Manchester United were flickering and with a fleeting outside chance. Newcastle was going on with their defensive run while United went on the usual smash and grab moments, and yet they had more currency than Arsenal. Here is why I think Arsenal is lacking those critical ingredients.

Arsenal is one of the most popular football clubs in England, however the deterioration over the years means they are not the most exciting media story. Winning the league with youngest squad with a superstar who is popular for spelling quizzes in the England camp is not the most endearing story for stakeholders of the English game. The awakening of a giant in Manchester United or a Guardiola/Haaland combo is more exciting. I am going to talk about the politics because it is something the club can fix.

I believe Arsenal could not win the league this season because they did not have the respect of the referees and the media. While referees continued to tread on the negative margin of error for Arsenal, they gave more protection and positive decisions for Manchester City. I believe this is potentially more subconscious than blatant favouritism. Manchester City are a super team, but they get critical decisions going for them at important times during matches. For me, they have earned that right. All top teams benefit from that. To win the league, refereeing decisions must go your way quite a lot. Some will call it luck, but I will call it fateful bias because it decides where the trophy goes or not.

What can Arsenal do to improve the politics?

I believe at this stage Arsenal must sign players for much more than footballing reasons. Harry Kane and Declan Rice are the names that come to my mind if Arsenal is to start getting the small decisions on the pitch and positive spin in the media. Harry Kane must be the topmost priority in this regard for a lot of reasons.

He is the England captain with a great goal scoring record and no silverware to show for it. He can bring the lacking bite to the Arsenal frontline, controversial as it might be. He gets the small fouls and gets away with what Arsenal can’t now.

Today Gabriel Jesus was pulled back by a defender in the box and went down. He was yellow carded, and VAR never bothered.

Gabriel Jesus is had a really harsh lesson this season in how Arsenal are officiated. He’s been booked twice as much this season and made half as many fouls as he did last year, he’s just been refused another stonewall penalty too. — MB (@markbrit_) May 20, 2023

Bernado Silva got a penalty for much less against Arsenal last season. Son got one for even less than that against Arsenal as well and they change the course of the game always. If that was Kane today for Jesus, that’s a penalty. That level of respect from officials is not replaceable. Get Kane for Arsenal and that competitive advantage is yours. Harry Kane needs a team like Arsenal and vice versa.

The story of Harry Kane winning the Premier league can bring Arsenal unimaginable favour. It will be difficult for Arsenal to win the premier league without popular British players. I mean players who referees and stakeholders would love to see winning. The past and present category of such players include Vardy, Lampard, Henderson, Terry, Rashford, Grealish, among others.

Harry Kane and Declan Rice perfectly fit into this. There will come a time when a player like Saka will be in that category, and it isn’t now or next season.

I conclude by saying while my opinion may sound far-fetched or controversial to some, there is no life without bias, real, imagined, intentional or unintentional. Referees are human, they have favourites. The media has even clearer and overt favourites. The media perception can make or break a team as well.

Arsenal must without fail buy top British talent this coming window and everything will be easier. Top British talent will satisfy technical and political needs at one go.

Bebeto