Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has improved every season and is now a World Class midfielder

How Arsenal have turned Martin Odegaard into a World Class midfielder

Despite Martin Odegaard being currently out of action till after the October international break reportedly, he has come a a long way since his first days at London Colney.

The midfielder was signed originally on loan by Arsenal in 2021 from Real Madrid during the January Transfer Window for the rest of the 2020/21 campaign. The Norwegian was far from special the season, where in 14 matches he scored once, after having only been picked nine times to play for the La Liga giants before joining the North Londoner’s unexpectedly.

With Arteta liking what he saw Odegaard was signed permanently at the end of the season on a four year deal for roughly £30 million.

In his first proper season (2021/22) at The Emirates Odegaard scored seven times, rounding up five assists in 40 matches. However, with his strong vigour and unwavering work ethic he was awarded the captains armband at Arsenal in July 2022, after having been made skipper on the International stage for Norway in March 2021.

Following his captaincy in North London Arteta declared: ”Odegaard is more humble and more hungry” for success.

His second year saw him improve where he reached double the number of goals and nearly assists. He secured 15 Premier League strikes and gathered seven assists with his captains armband paying off more so than ever!

Last season Odegaard formed a special midfield relationship with Declan Rice witnessing him collect the most Premier League assists (10) in the side at the end of the 2023/24 campaign with eight goals to his name.

In 156 matches for Arsenal he’s scored 35 times as well as pulling off 25 assists, let’s hope he gets more once he comes back from injury!

Liam Harding

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…