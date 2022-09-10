Arsenal captain Odegaard named as shining example by Bayern youngster

Bayern Munich loanee Gabriel Vidovic has named both Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard as two players he looks up to as he looks to make his name in the game.

The Dutch side have seen a large number of young players blooded in their team, with Chelsea amongst others regularly sending their youngsters there to gain experience.

Having brought in Vidovic from Bayern this summer on loan, he is already looking like he could be a star for the future, and he has admitted that he looks up to the likes of Mount and Odegaard, who also spent time on loan with the same club.

The midfielder claimed that whilst they are examples for him however, he doesn’t wish to be compared to them.

“Those are shining examples for me,” Vidovic told De Gerderlander (via InsideFutbol).

“You know I admire them but I absolutely do not want to compare myself with them.

“They play at the highest level – in the Champions League and the Premier League.

“They are international stars.”

Odegaard was a rare breakthrough at a really young age, and his time with Real Madrid could certainly have been undermined, but he continued to work hard and that is really paying off now. The Norwegian is now captain for both club and country, and has proven to be one of the most consistent players in the Premier League in this calendar year.

He definitely should be a role model for young players, and will appear as a mature head on young shoulders within our team.

