Arsenal cement top spot with impressive performance

Arsenal have continued their fine form in Europe with another win against Rapid Vienna.
The Gunners welcomed their fans back this evening with an especially impressive performance, in which they came away with a 4-1 victory to cement themselves into first place.
Arsenal no longer have a chance of being drawn against the teams dropping out of the Champions League after their win tonight, and the fashion in which they achieved it was impressive.
Despite making a number of changes from the weekend’s match, we took little time in moving into the lead when Alexandre Lacazette fired in a fireball from outside the box, which the keeper failed to stop due to the movement on the ball.
It wasn’t long before we doubled our lead either, as within 20 minutes we moved 2-0 up thanks to Pablo Mari.
Lacazette nearly added the third after some fine work down the right flank, only to be denied by the post, but the half-time whistle couldn’t come quick enough for Rapid Vienna to stop us from getting a third.
Again some delightful interchanging and passing saw us hone in on goal, and Eddie Nketiah finished it off with his second attempt, scoring from his own rebounded shot.
We started the second half a little on the slow side, and were duly punished by the Austrian side, but substitute Emile Smith Rowe capped his second appearance off with a goal, again finishing off another series of technical passes.
Willian and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could have had at least one each in the second half but were wasteful when in on goal, but the performance overall was top, with both Nelson and Lacazette being my picks to start at the weekend.
Is this performance in front of the fans a statement for the weekend?
Patrick
20 CommentsAdd a Comment
Did watch the match
But my questions are why cant arteta try niles in the midfield, with the way cebbalos and xaka are sleeping..
Cedric is a great crosser.. Of the ball, why not try him instead of bellerin.. We need fire at the front..
He needs a way to incorporate saliba into the team though..
Just my thoughts
*didn’t
Who will head Cedric balls. You don’t have Olii remember
If Arteta can use Maitland-Niles’ pace, athleticism and movements in midfield, we might be able to surprise Spurs
Arsenal have mustered 94 shots in five games in the Europa League, compared to 95 in 10 Premier League match….
Nothing lethargic about that performance!! Really enjoyed it..
So many positives, glad to see Mari and Chambers back… 4 great goals, so happy ESR got on the scoresheet…
And a massive shout out to the fans! You were incredible! Had me chanting along in my living room 😄
Great night, now let’s go and mash some spuds!
Nice one Sue..
Although our fortune in the league has to change for the better.
Also, Arsenal fans showed that football is nothing without the fans.
Yes, Khadii, starting on Sunday 😉
Very true, they savoured every moment and after 9 months out, who can blame them!! I can’t wait to get back there!
Loved how the team applauded the fans before and after and even the stewards applauded every single fan coming through the turnstiles. Nice touch!!
Sweet dreams tonight, Khadii 👍
Arsenal are too cautious in EPL. If Maitland-Niles can play like that in EPL, he could be the best replacement for Ramsey
He deserves to play in the PL, gai…
Play like this on Sunday, and even if we marginally lose, I won’t be mad.
Some nice football tonight.
I wish this team that started tonight can play on Sunday. Except Auba for Nketiah probably, with Gabriel and Tierney coming in.
COYG
I have to apologise.
In an earlier article I said 2000 fans in our stadium would be insignificant but I was wrong, they were magnificent. They made a huge difference, well done the Arsenal.
I thought it’d be a drop in the ocean… great atmosphere with them all in the lower tier…
It’s all on the coach. Today he gave the players the freedom to play football. He should continue and try to help them get better instead of treating them like robots. WTG! and nice feeling for a change.
Icw relax bro, it’s only Rapid even our academy will probably beat this Rapid team and the truth is we have always played better in the Europa league even when Emery was here our best matches was always in the Europa cup
When I read things like cedric is better than bellerin I just laugh. Great performance but I’m not going to get carried away with the result but Pepe has seem to be playing better now.
Bellerin is obviously faster and trickier than Soares
Bellerin a worse defender … neither are great but would prefer to see Cedric and free up space in middle for more forward play
If we had played the way we played today in some of the matches we lost we wouldn’t have lost those games, great performance from the team. Big shout out to Nelson and lacazette and the team in general…
Don’t want to go overboard, even Willian looked okay in his cameo, but highlights for me were (a) AMN in the midfield, would love to see him start on the weekend (b) Nelson is looking lively and making some good decisions – but he really needs to spend some time on the training pitch practicing set piece kicks and (c) the collective freedom and joy that Arsenal played with, a far cry from the last few PL games.
Much much better performance and for Arteta. So much energy and movement in the opponent’s half. Tactics are finally aggressive and dynamic instead of cautious and dull. Also love to see the fans returning to energize the squad.
However… (sorry guys), it’s just rapid wien. After what happened post-Molde, I won’t get excited until we witness something symmetrical in the league.
Will Arteta build on this new setup? I sure hope so. COYG!