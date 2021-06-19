Arsenal centre-back secures move to Belgian side after 5 years at the club

Although there have been many respected pundits proclaiming that one of Arsenal’s major transfer targets this summer is the Brighton centre-back Ben White, the fact is that Mikel Arteta already has a plethora of centre-backs on the books already.

David Luiz may have left, but we already have Gabriel, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, and Rob Holding to choose from plus William Saliba coming back from loans, although it does appear that Dinos Mavropanos is rejoining Stuttgart.

Also amongst our younger players, the Gunners have Daniel Ballard, Harry Clarke, Mark McGuinness and our January signing Omar Rekik on the books, which is the reason why Zach Medley, who joined our academy from Chelsea in 2016, has decided to move on to try and get some first team football.

Football.london “understands” that Medley has decided to join the Begian top tier side Oostende this summer. The massively tall youngster turns 21 next month, but he has only made one FA Cup appearance in three years and a big fat zero in the Premier League as a professional, and must surely have given up on ever making the breakthrough into Arteta’s side at any time in the future.

He did play 12 games for Gillingham and 8 games for Kilmarnock on loans in the last campaign, and has now made it clear that he would rather play regularly at a lesser team that keep trying at Arsenal, which only makes sense at his age.

The report says that Arsenal have added a sell-on clause in the deal and Arsenal have first option on the player if he leaves Oostende, so maybe we will yet see him in an Arsenal shirt one day.

Good luck to Zach in Belgium and we can only wish him well in the future…