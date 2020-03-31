Arsenal are said to be working on a CB signing.

Many Arsenal fans will have been intrigued by a transfer update from Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

Replying to an Arsenal fan asking about any news on the Gunners, Romano had this to say:

working on a CB for next season — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2020

Of course, the Italian journalist did not name any names, so we thought we’d look through recent names being touted as targets in the press.

Here are five players who could be part of our search for a new central defender…

Dayot Upamecano

One of the finest young defenders in Europe at the moment, Dayot Upamecano is a name we’ve heard a lot about recently.

Arsenal were recently named as one of the Frenchman’s admirers in a report form Sport Bild, as translated by Get French Football News, which stated that he has decided to leave his current club this summer.

Of the names out there at the moment, Upamecano would probably the best of our realistic options to strengthen at centre-back, so let’s hope this is who Romano is talking about.

Samuel Umtiti

Not quite the player he looked a few years ago, Samuel Umtiti could still be worth a gamble for Arsenal if he can get back to full fitness and rediscover his best form.

The Daily Mirror have linked us as admirers of his as he looks set to be part of a Barcelona clear-out in the next transfer window, so he could perhaps be one option for us as Romano talks up our CB chase.

Evan N’Dicka

Another promising young player, Sky Sports have linked Arsenal and Liverpool with Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka in recent times.

Given Liverpool’s fine recent recruitment, it’s perhaps encouraging to see us both going after the same player here, so let’s hope there’s something to these rumours.

Chris Smalling

A bit of a surprise one, but Chris Smalling has shone since leaving Manchester United for a season on loan at Roma.

It remains to be seen if the England international will return to Old Trafford or join Roma permanently, but there could be another option as Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Metro, recently claimed we’d made an approach for him too.

While Smalling doesn’t seem like an ideal first choice, he might be worth gambling on if our other targets cannot be secured.

Dejan Lovren

Finally, there’s also been talk of us signing Dejan Lovren, but let’s hope this is not the kind of centre-back Romano thinks we could be after.

Team Talk claims we’re ready to make an offer for the Liverpool flop, who has never really looked good enough for a big club despite such a long career at Anfield.

The Croatia international is also linked with the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace in that report, and that is surely his level now. No better than Shkodran Mustafi, let’s hope we stay well clear of this signing.