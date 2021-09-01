Arsenal CEO confirms our “focused on youth” project and calls for unity

The Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has decided to contact all the Arsenal staff and players at the end of the transfer window, to assure them that, despite the awful start to the season, the long-term plan is progressing as it should.

VV acknowledges that we have dropped far below our standards, and those of our rivals at the top of the table, but there is a strategy in place, which he has explained is to concentrate on “Europe’s most exciting young talent” that can “grow and develop together under Mikel”.

Vinai’s message was acquired by HITC, who have reported our CEO as saying: “Our approach for this window was framed by fully recognising that we are not where we want to be on the pitch — finishing eighth last season, with no European football for the first time in many years,”

“This is well below the standards each of us all have, and of course that our fans rightly demand of us, which is to be competing for the biggest trophies in the game.

“Whilst we would love to jump from where we are to where we want to be in an instant, we need to be realistic that the gap is too large to do that. As such, our activity this window has been focused on youth.

“Our strategy is to fill our squad with some of Europe’s most exciting young talent, with players from both our academy and further afield, that can grow and develop together under Mikel to take us where we want to get to.

“Whilst this will not be overnight, we can make positive progress, and it gives us the best route to future success in a sustainable way.”

From his words you can tell that he has accepted that we are dealing with a long-term project, and we are going to have to accept a few setbacks along the road. But he calls for us all to be postive that things can only get better as the project progresses. “Of course, I write this update against the backdrop of a hugely disappointing start to the season. I know how tough this is for all of you, both as supporters and employees, with criticism coming from all angles.

“At times like this it is critical we stick together and stay positive. We have a very important run of games coming up after the international break and I’m confident we can and will come out fighting.”

Our CEO then takes his chance to praise our owners the Kroenkes, who have authorised a record spending spree for Arteta and have failth in our new “stategy”. “Although Covid and no European football bring financial challenges, our owners, Stan and Josh Kroenke, have sanctioned very significant investment this transfer window in support of our strategy,” he said.

“This has included signing Nuno Tavares (21), Ben White (23), Sambi Lokonga (21), Martin Odegaard (22), Aaron Ramsdale (23) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (22), as well as renewing deals with Emile Smith-Rowe (21) and Kieran Tierney (24).

“All of these players are signed on long-term contracts.”

So this has only confirmed my opinion piece that I wrote earlier, saying that fans just have to keep calm and trust in the project.

Good things come to those who wait!