Arsenal CEO confirms our “focused on youth” project and calls for unity

The Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has decided to contact all the Arsenal staff and players at the end of the transfer window, to assure them that, despite the awful start to the season, the long-term plan is progressing as it should.
VV acknowledges that we have dropped far below our standards, and those of our rivals at the top of the table, but there is a strategy in place, which he has explained is to concentrate on “Europe’s most exciting young talent” that can “grow and develop together under Mikel”.
Vinai’s message was acquired by HITC, who have reported our CEO as saying: “Our approach for this window was framed by fully recognising that we are not where we want to be on the pitch — finishing eighth last season, with no European football for the first time in many years,”
“This is well below the standards each of us all have, and of course that our fans rightly demand of us, which is to be competing for the biggest trophies in the game.
“Whilst we would love to jump from where we are to where we want to be in an instant, we need to be realistic that the gap is too large to do that. As such, our activity this window has been focused on youth.
“Our strategy is to fill our squad with some of Europe’s most exciting young talent, with players from both our academy and further afield, that can grow and develop together under Mikel to take us where we want to get to.
“Whilst this will not be overnight, we can make positive progress, and it gives us the best route to future success in a sustainable way.”
From his words you can tell that he has accepted that we are dealing with a long-term project, and we are going to have to accept a few setbacks along the road. But he calls for us all to be postive that things can only get better as the project progresses. “Of course, I write this update against the backdrop of a hugely disappointing start to the season. I know how tough this is for all of you, both as supporters and employees, with criticism coming from all angles.
“At times like this it is critical we stick together and stay positive. We have a very important run of games coming up after the international break and I’m confident we can and will come out fighting.”
Our CEO then takes his chance to praise our owners the Kroenkes, who have authorised a record spending spree for Arteta and have failth in our new “stategy”. “Although Covid and no European football bring financial challenges, our owners, Stan and Josh Kroenke, have sanctioned very significant investment this transfer window in support of our strategy,” he said.
“This has included signing Nuno Tavares (21), Ben White (23), Sambi Lokonga (21), Martin Odegaard (22), Aaron Ramsdale (23) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (22), as well as renewing deals with Emile Smith-Rowe (21) and Kieran Tierney (24).
“All of these players are signed on long-term contracts.”
So this has only confirmed my opinion piece that I wrote earlier, saying that fans just have to keep calm and trust in the project.
Good things come to those who wait!
It’s crystal clear to see what’s going on here. The whole MA project failed epically so management has lined up their best excuse yet.
All of a sudden our whole club has been relabelled as a youth project to save face and bide time with the fans.
Pathetic and misleading
Stop repeating the same comment in every post..and get rid of that tinfoil hat..What’s next? the earth is flat?
Ah yes Mark, the biggest supporter of mediocrity on JA. Do you have posters of Arteta on your cot at home?
And PJ-SA, do you have a dartboard with his picture on, so you can take your never-ending anger out on him???
Wenger aldo had project Y.He said when the boys develop they would startle the fw.Alas it was not to be .
This y project must deliver results asap.Arsenal are taking a huge gamble.
Hopefully the yg can start integrating soon and win
A very risky “strategy” to embark on at this particular precarious point in time.
But against all my natural instincts, I for one am looking forward to seeing our new crop gradually integrated into the side.
League – out of the question.
Top four – I think not.
Top six- debatable.
A pot – possibly.
Frustrating I know (to put it mildly), but the current regime set their stall out upon this path preseason.
It is not hiding behind excuses etc.
Prior to his arrival M A’s remit was to include overseeing a “clear out” of players who were clearly not going to figure under him (for more than one reason).
In comings were then going to be of a very specific demographic.
Young players who’s increase in value during their tenure with us was a viable aim.
So whether passionately agree or not (and the facts before us right now are obvious), if this was / is the “Process” & “Project” let’s get cracking.
Haul ourselves form the bottom of the pile , integrate these guys and I’m afraid its’ “sink or swim” time.
Same old hackneyed, overpaid, overblown, comfortable players or the new fresh young brigade.
Bring it on (again, against all my natural instincts).
So what Vinai wishes now is to “Trust the NEW PROCESS!!!”. A second new “project” in less than two years. I guess, soon we’ll be having a new “Home” process, “Away” process and a “3rd” process every season to coincide with each new kit release. COYG!!!
Hi VasC.
If you followed this WHOLE story closely, you would have seen quite clearly what was/is unfolding.
I posted on here the steps that this supposed remodelling would take from the outset – and it has, more or less to a tee.
Said “model” was from a “business” perspective, and it has been implemented.
Has it worked to date on and off the pitch – clearly not.
Was/is M A the right man for such a job ?
Do we have a driven owner ?
No.
But yes, like it or not we now enter a new phase.
VV’s way of saying, “we went cheap so we can hopefully sell for more later”. Trust the process (again)!
What a pile of s**te. If Arsenal as a club are happy to lurk around the lower quarter of the EPL then I guess it’s a great idea to gamble of youth. How can this kind of mentality and global strategy attract more fans, sponsorship or investment? Ah, I forgot, there is still a chance of the “Super League” in the future. No need for fans or investment!
Arsenal lived off past glories for ten years.
Arsene stayed a couple of years too long, Emery was not given enough time or the players he wanted while it took Arteta 18 months to realize the Arsenal squad was not Man City.
Unlike the past decade though there has been an acknowledgement of past mistakes made and a clear pathway and time frame laid out.
A young, talented, disciplined + loyal team is to be built. Already six new recruits have been signed.
Gabriel Tierney Partey Pepe Martinell Saka and ESR are already on board.
Guendouzie and Saliba may yet rejoin.
Azeez Balogun and Patino are being groomed. Next summer 3-4 more new recruits will come in.
The excess will be shipped out.
In 12 months we will compete for top 4.
Hi fairfan.
A very insightful comment.
Frustrations are running mega high right now (me included), but your post deals with the NOW.
I particularly like the line about at last acknowledging the errors made to date (over many years), and setting about addressing them – hence my post above re’ there IS a plan being worked through- whether folk like it or not.
As for the last line – it’s gonna go one way or the other in terms of this squad coming together – in more ways than one !
I get the plan but this is not the Dutch,French,Italian or spanish league this is the toughest football league in the world and even tougher to win, I realise there is a project that Arteta has sold to the board but it is going to be a very long time before we see a premier league win, I don’t want us to just settle for fourth every season, I WANT TO SEE US WINNING THINGS FOR GOD SAKE.
If you see winning as the be all, and end all of being a football fan, perhaps you should change your allegiance to another London Club, run by a self confessed criminal who became a billionaire by selling off state assets .A new Manager cannot turn water into wine ,and whoever takes over from Arteta will not be able to challenge for the EPL title for some time.This transfer window has disappointed me as we have signed the wrong Brighton player at a time when we have a really talented CB out on loan, and in Odegaard we have someone who last season did not pull up any trees in the EPL.The fact that we have been unable to sell a host of mediocre players cannot be attributed to Arteta, despite the views of those who consider him culpable for virtually every aspect relating to the running of a Club which has been mismanaged for at least a decade.If fans are looking for a quick fix to bring about success they will not find it at Arsenal for some time.
I have been very impressed with the business West-Ham have done, spending around 25- 30M/ player(Zouma,Vlasic…) and a couple of very good loans,I can only imagine what he or any other experienced manager would have done with 150M.
Hmmm..isn’t it supposed to be about having a good blend of Youth and experience, so that the younger players learn from the seniors…I remember a few years ago the ‘project’ was to develop players and only bring in marquee signings..whatever happened to that?
A youth project entrusted in the hands of a youth. Dwl so where is the adult in the room. The great Arsene tried the youth thing and it cost us fans ten years of misery. Now Arteta an unproven is going to show Wenger how it’s done. Over to the real arsenal fans like guy and got no idea and where is the fox 🙄