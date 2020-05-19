Arsenal Champions League hopes could be determined next month

Arsenal still has hopes that they could be returning to the Champions League next season.

This is because it is still mathematically possible for the Gunners to finish this season inside the Premier League’s top five.

Another reason why a top-five finish can help Arsenal get into the Champions League next season is that Manchester City has been banned from the competition for the next two seasons.

The Citizens plan to appeal the ban and in a move that Arsenal would be paying close attention to, the Court of Arbitration for Sports has set aside a date to hear Manchester City’s defence.

CAS has set aside three days next month to hear what the English Champions have to say for themselves.

Mirror Sports reports that CAS has chosen June 8th through 10th as the date to hear City’s appeal.

Arsenal and other top-five hopefuls would be paying close attention to the hearings when it gets underway as they hope that City’s ban would be upheld so that a fifth-place finish can get them into the Champions League.

Arsenal is still currently a bit away from the top five, however, when the Premier League restarts, the Gunners will hope that they can get back in top shape and win as many games as possible that could help them get into a champions league spot.