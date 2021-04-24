Arsenal Championship target has agreement to leave for £30m

Arsenal target, Max Aarons can leave Norwich this summer for £30 million after reaching an agreement with the Canaries.

The full-back has been one of their most impressive players since he broke into their first team.

He was part of the Premier League squad that was relegated last season and stuck with them in the Championship.

They are now back in the big time, but he can leave despite their promotion, according to the Press Association via Sun Sports.

The report said the club promised him that he can leave for the right price this summer if he stayed with them through this campaign.

He has fulfilled his part of the bargain and would expect the club to keep theirs now.

The England Under 21 star has been linked with a move to Arsenal and other top teams since the last summer transfer window.

He is one player whom the Gunners consider a good replacement for Hector Bellerin.

Although Calum Chambers has been in fine form recently, the Gunners are expected to still sign another full-back if they sell Bellerin in the summer.

Aarons has been an integral part of the Norwich side that has won promotion back to the EPL as he has played 42 Championship games for them so far.